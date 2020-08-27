Blake Lively shares her birthday gifts, from homemade breakfast sandwiches to Ryan Reynolds's biceps By Heather Cichowski

It sure looks like Blake Lively had a wonderful birthday! The star, who turned 33 on Aug. 25, already received birthday wishes from Hugh Jackman (while he trolled her husband Ryan Reynolds!), and now we know what else the actress got from her loved ones.

The former Gossip Girl cast member posted a selection of her presents on her Instagram Stories. She started by sharing a trail of different coloured bows on the floor.

"Birthday highlights," Blake explained. "Thank you to everyone who made it special!!! I love you."

Her special day included a homemade version of a McDonald's Egg McMuffin, which she said featured "allllll the Sriracha and mayonnaise."

The treats also included something she bought for herself, Il Laboratorio del Gelato's Birthday Cake Gelato, of course!

"Telling myself I bought so many to support one of my favorite NYC small businesses but the reasons were mostly selfish," the mom of three admitted.

MORE: Hugh Jackman wishes Blake Lively a happy birthday by trolling Ryan Reynolds

The goodies continued with pastries from her sister, Robyn Lively, and four boxes of macarons. Blake sais it was a good thing there were currently 13 people quarantining during COVID-19 in the house with her, including her sister.

Blake also received jewelry, a spa day set up in her living room and some classic '90s items, including a Caboodles makeup case filled with candies, brightly coloured barrettes and a CD! She said the clever gift giver had "seen inside her brain."



Finally, the birthday girl enjoyed a delicious layered cake from husband Ryan. She uploaded photos of the Canadian star holding the cake lit up with candles.

The next five slides of her Instagram Stories zoomed closer and closer onto Ryan's bicep. The final slide read, "Happy birthday to me."

Blake and Ryan both have hilarious senses of humour and know how to keep everyone happy and amused.

We hope that Blake enjoyed her birthday and it was as fun as it looked!

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?