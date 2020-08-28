The most memorable looks from the 2000 VMAs

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>The millennium might not seem like it was that long ago, but we have seen 20 different <a href=/tags/0/mtv-video-music-awards><strong>MTV Video Music Awards</strong></a> ceremonies since then. <p>The 2000 <a href=/tags/0/vmas><strong>VMAs</strong></a> featured a number of celebrities who are still popular today, including <a href=/tags/0/jennifer-lopez><strong>Jennifer Lopez</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/heidi-klum><strong>Heidi Klum</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/pink><strong>Pink</strong></a>, as well as some beloved girl and boy groups. <p>A lot of the faces might be recognizable, but clothing trends have changed in two decades. And given that this is the MTV VMAs, stars went out to wow, shock and amaze with their looks. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the most memorable style moments from the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, Nick Elgar/Getty Images, Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
<h2>Britney Spears</h2> <p>The <a href=/tags/0/britney-spears><strong>"Stronger" singer</strong></a> performed in an embellished bra top and low-rise trousers at the VMAs. <p>The four-time nominee sang a mix of "Oops! I Did It Again" and <strong>The Rolling Stones</strong>'s "(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction." <p>This was three years before she wore the iconic beaded bodysuit in "Toxic!" <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/WireImage
<h2>Aaliyah</h2> <p>The late singer demonstrated how animal print has always been in fashion. Her yellow-and-black dress was even more striking thanks to the bright colours and textured hem. <p>Photo: &copy; KMazur/WireImage
<h2>Christina Aguilera</h2> <p>The singer, who was nominated for five awards at the 2000 VMAs, struck a pose in a cutout dress. The daring look has become one of her most iconic red carpet outfits. <p>Photo: &copy; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
<h2>Sisqo</h2> <p>The "Thong Song" singer couldn't resist showing off some of the technology from the time period. He wore it on his belt! <p>Photo: &copy; Nick Elgar/ImageDirect
<h2>Gisele Bundchen</h2> <p>The 20-year-old model struck a fierce pose in a white dress and brown boots. <p>She was on hand to present the Best Hip-Hop Video with <a href=/tags/0/lenny-kravitz><strong>Lenny Kravitz</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
<h2>Jennifer Lopez</h2> <p>The <a href=/tags/0/jennifer-lopez><strong>singer</strong></a> proudly held up her Moon Person award for Best Dance Video for "Waiting for Tonight." <p>J.Lo also showed support for then-boyfriend <a href=/tags/0/diddy><strong>Diddy</strong></a> (who was more known as Puffy/Puff Daddy at the time), by wearing a white crop top from his <strong>Sean John</strong> label paired with the decade's very low-rise white jeans. <p>Photo: &copy; Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
<h2>Heidi Klum</h2> <p>The <a href=/tags/0/heidi-klum><strong>German supermodel</strong></a> has long wowed on the red carpet. She looked trendy at the VMAs in a one-shouldered sparkling dress paired with black shoulder bag. <p>Photo: &copy; Evan Agostini/ImageDirect
<h2>Lil Kim</h2> <p>The rapper has always known how to make a statement on the red carpet. This cutout look highlighted the point. <p>Photo: &copy; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
<h2>Mandy Moore</h2> <p>Do you remember the singer-actress as a blonde? Her sheer blouse and pointed-toe shoes played up her lighter hair colour. Cream bootcut jeans and a tank top finished the look. <p>Photo: &copy; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
<h2>NSYNC</h2> <p>The boy band, featuring (L-R) <strong>JC Chasez</strong>, <strong>Chris Kirkpatrick</strong>, <a href=/tags/0/lance-bass><strong>Lance Bass</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/justin-timberlake><strong>Justin Timberlake</strong></a> and <strong>Joey Fatone</strong>, made an entrance onto the red carpet with fur, flames and frosted tips. <p>Photo: &copy; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
<h2>Ricky Martin</h2> <p>The "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer took to the stage at Radio City Music Hall in a fringed shirt and black pants. <p>He also had the decade's blonde highlights. <p>Photo: &copy; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
<h2>Destiny's Child</h2> <p><a href=/tags/0/kelly-rowland><strong>Kelly Rowland</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/beyonce><strong>Beyoncé</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/michelle-williams><strong>Michelle Williams</strong></a> embraced coordinating outfits, like many girl and boy groups did at the time. <p>The trio donned diamante-studded corsets with black bottoms. <p>Photo: &copy; Nick Elgar/Getty Images
<h2>Dwayne Johnson</h2> <p><a href=/tags/0/dwayne-johnson><strong>The Rock</strong></a> was slowly transitioning from wrestling to acting. <p>His metallic bronze vest and matching pants nodded to both worlds. The 28-year-old accessorized with gold jewelry and snakeskin boots. <p>Photo: &copy; Nick Elgar/ImageDirect
<h2>Pink</h2> <p>We're used to her as a blonde, but <a href=/tags/0/pink><strong>Pink</strong></a> came onto the scene with vivid pink hair. The rest of her look was as bold as her heavily gelled hairdo. <p>Photo: &copy; Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
<h2>Eve</h2> <p>At the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards, the rapper matched her flaming red hair to her fuzzy boa and tall boots. A supersized choker and gold one-sleeve dress added even more drama. <p>Photo: &copy; George DeSota/Liaison
<h2>Kate Hudson</h2> <p>White was a big trend at the 2000 MTV VMAs. <a href=/tags/0/kate-hudson><strong>Kate Hudson</strong></a> sported a flared white suit with sparkling pink top and choker necklace. <p>Photo: &copy; George De Sota/Liaison
In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at <em>Hello! Canada</em>, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new <strong><a href="https://secure.hellomagazine.ca/pubs/MH/HLO/PO1047_12_for_12_Signup.jsp?cds_page_id=249283&cds_mag_code=HLO&id=1586362553212&lsid=30991115532073945&vid=1&cds_response_key=V03AARNWI">special offer for subscribers</a></strong>, there’s never been a better time to have <em>Hello!</em> delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?
© 2001-2020, HELLO! - All rights reserved