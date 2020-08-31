2020 MTV VMAs: All the red carpet looks you need to see

The <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/2020-vmas"><strong>2020 MTV VMAs</strong></a> saw the return of the red carpet after the <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/coronavirus">coronavirus</a></strong> pandemic and <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/covid-19"><strong> COVID-19</strong></a> lockdown. The <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/vmas"><strong>VMAs</strong></a> have long been known for their wild, bold and sometimes jaw-dropping looks so it was great to see musicians and celebrities able to express their style at the socially distanced awards ceremony on Aug. 30. Their outfits certainly didn't disappoint! <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the best looks from the 2020 MTV VMAs.</strong> <p>Photos: © Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV, Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV, Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
<strong>Sofia Carson</strong> had a princess moment in a dramatic red one-shouldered gown with exaggerated peplum. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
<strong>Machine Gun Kelly</strong> embraced colour in a shocking pink three-piece ensemble from <strong>Berluti</strong> accessorized with black shoes and a pearly necklace. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
<strong>Madison Beer</strong> showed her sultry side in a sheer mini, bodysuit and long black gloves. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
<strong>Jaden Smith</strong>'s multicoloured outfit should bring a smile to everyone thanks to the graphic jacket, pink sunglasses, printed T-shirt and statement sneakers. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
<strong>Bebe Rexha</strong> blew a kiss in an edgy black jacket and biker shorts. Her extra-long blue nails and dangling earrings were not to be missed, either. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
<strong>apl.de.ap</strong>, <strong>will.i.am</strong>, and <strong>Taboo</strong> of the <a href=/tags/0/black-eyed-peas><strong>Black Eyed Peas</strong></a> coordinated in fresh white and denim looks. will.i.am also showed how to express your sense of style with a face mask. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
All eyes were on <strong>Joey King</strong> thanks to her vivid floral minidress, red pumps and gold jewels. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
<a href=/tags/0/miley-cyrus><strong>Miley Cyrus</strong></a> commanded attention in a daring sheer dress decorated with paillettes paired with matching gloves. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
Fans can always count on <a href=/tags/0/lady-gaga><strong>Lady Gaga</strong></a> to surprise and delight. Her pleated silver look and helmet brought to mind the VMAs' Moon Person award. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
<a href=/tags/0/nicole-richie><strong>Nicole Richie</strong></a> looked gorgeous in a lime green draped dress and matching heels. Her spike headband was an edgy finishing touch. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at <em>Hello! Canada</em>, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new <strong><a href="https://secure.hellomagazine.ca/pubs/MH/HLO/PO1047_12_for_12_Signup.jsp?cds_page_id=249283&cds_mag_code=HLO&id=1586362553212&lsid=30991115532073945&vid=1&cds_response_key=V03AARNWI">special offer for subscribers</a></strong>, there’s never been a better time to have <em>Hello!</em> delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?
© 2001-2020, HELLO! - All rights reserved