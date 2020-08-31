2020 MTV VMAs: The biggest winners
By Heather Cichowski
The 2020 MTV VMAs marked one of the first major awards shows since the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown measures began to ease. The special socially distanced event on Aug. 30 celebrated the best in music, and even honoured the artists who continued to produce music during COVID-19.
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande led the Video Music Awards nominations with nine nominations each, closely followed by Billie Eilish and Canada's own The Weeknd, who received six each. Gaga and Ariana picked up a few prizes, but there were also some surprise wins this evening.
Here are the major winners from the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga
PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST
Doja Cat
SONG OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain on Me"
BEST COLLABORATION
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain on Me"
BEST POP
BTS – "On"
BEST R&B
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"
Best Rock
Coldplay – "Orphans"
BEST K-POP
BTS – "On"
BEST LATIN
Maulma ft. J Balvin – "Qué Pena"
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Machine Gun Kelly – "Bloody Valentine"
BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber –"Stuck With U"
BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE
CNCO – Unplugged At Home
BEST DIRECTION
Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Directed by Taylor Swift
VIDEO FOR GOOD
H.E.R. - "I Can't Breathe"
BEST EDITING
Miley Cyrus – "Mother’s Daughter" – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
BTS – "On" – Choreography by
Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
BEST ART DIRECTION
Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – Art Direction by Christian Stone
