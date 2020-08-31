2020 MTV VMAs: The biggest winners By Heather Cichowski

The 2020 MTV VMAs marked one of the first major awards shows since the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown measures began to ease. The special socially distanced event on Aug. 30 celebrated the best in music, and even honoured the artists who continued to produce music during COVID-19.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande led the Video Music Awards nominations with nine nominations each, closely followed by Billie Eilish and Canada's own The Weeknd, who received six each. Gaga and Ariana picked up a few prizes, but there were also some surprise wins this evening.

Here are the major winners from the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards:



VIDEO OF THE YEAR

The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST

Doja Cat

SONG OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain on Me"

BEST COLLABORATION

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain on Me"

BEST POP

BTS – "On"

BEST R&B

The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"

Best Rock

Coldplay – "Orphans"

BEST K-POP

BTS – "On"

BEST LATIN

Maulma ft. J Balvin – "Qué Pena"

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Machine Gun Kelly – "Bloody Valentine"

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber –"Stuck With U"

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

CNCO – Unplugged At Home

BEST DIRECTION

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Directed by Taylor Swift

VIDEO FOR GOOD

H.E.R. - "I Can't Breathe"

BEST EDITING



Miley Cyrus – "Mother’s Daughter" – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico



BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – "On" – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun



BEST ART DIRECTION



Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – Art Direction by Christian Stone





