2020 MTV VMAs: All the key moments

Wow! <a href=/tags/0/the-weeknd><strong>The Weeknd</strong></a> performed at Edge at Hudson Yard in New York City. He opened the show with the dramatic background, singing "Blinding Lights." <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
<a href=/tags/0/lady-gaga><strong>Lady Gaga</strong></a> demonstrated what MTV VMAs style is all about with her ornate dress and hot pink face mask. She appeared onstage to accept the Best Collaboration award for "Rain on Me" featuring <a href=/tags/0/ariana-grande><strong>Ariana Grande</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
<strong>Maluma</strong> performed at Skyline Drive-In and had one of the most colourful performances of the night! <p>Photo: &copy; Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
<a href=/tags/0/lady-gaga><strong>Lady Gaga</strong></a> showcased another one-of-a-kind mask and striking green gown when she accepted her award for Song of the Year for "Rain on Me." <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
<a href=/tags/0/taylor-swift><strong>Taylor Swift</strong></a> made a virtual appearance at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards to thank everyone after she won the Best Direction award for "The Man." It was a special moment because it was her first time directing! <p>Photo: &copy; Cindy Ord/Getty Images
She came in like a....disco ball! <a href=/tags/0/miley-cyrus><strong>Miley Cyrus</strong></a> delighted fans with a surprise throwback – but with a slight twist – during her 2020 MTV VMAs performance of "Midnight Sky!" <p>Photo: &copy; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
A special tribute was shown for <a href=/tags/0/Chadwick-Boseman><strong>Chadwick Boseman</strong></a>, who sadly passed away after a four-year battle with colon cancer on Aug. 28, 2020. The segment ended, "Rest in Power." <p>Photo: &copy; razer Harrison/Getty Images
The Weeknd took home the Moon Person award for Best R&B and Video of the Year for "Blinding Lights." He used the first opportunity to call for justice for <strong>Breonna Taylor</strong> and <strong>Jacob Blake</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
