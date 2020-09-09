The best looks from the 2020 Venice Film Festival

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>The 2020 <a href=/tags/0/venice-film-festival><strong>Venice Film Festival</strong></a> kicked off on Sept. 2. The event, which runs until Sept. 12, brings stars from around the world to the floating Italian city to celebrate cinema. <p>The <a href=/tags/0/coronavirus><strong>coronavirus</strong></a> pandemic has spurred some changes to the 77th Venice Film Festival (masks for one thing) but the event is still continuing, and it has brought celebrities such as <a href=/tags/0/cate-blanchett><strong>Cate Blanchett</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/tilda-swinton><strong>Tilda Swinton</strong></a>, <strong>Taylor Hill</strong> and more back to the red carpet. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the best outfits from the 2020 Venice Film Festival.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images, Daniele Venturelli/WireImage, Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
<h2>Cate Blanchett, Day Eight</h2> <p>The 77th Venice Film Festival jury president continued to wow with her fashion choices when she stepped out on Sept. 9 in a pinstriped blazer, graphic top, black skinny trousers and western boots. <p>Photo: &copy; Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
<h2>Nathalie Emmanuel, Day Seven</h2> <p>The British actress arrived at the Excelsior on Sept. 8 in a playful look from Miu Miu featuring plaid cropped pants, a white blouse and yellow mini bag. <p>Photo: &copy; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
<h2>Cate Blanchett, Day Seven</h2> <p>All eyes were on the Oscar winner when she stepped out in a dramatic <a href=/tags/0/alexander-mcqueen><strong>Alexander McQueen</strong></a> creation at the Golden Lion Award for Lifetime Achievement ceremony to Hong Kong director <strong>Ann Hui</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images
<h2>Francesca Hayward, Day Six</h2> <p>The <em>Cats</em> star showcased her dancer's legs when she stepped off the boat at the Excelsior on Sept. 7 in a plaid <a href=/tags/0/miu-miu><strong>Miu Miu</strong></a> dress and black wedges. <p>Photo: &copy; Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
<h2>Nathalie Emmanuel, Day Six</h2> <p>The actress mixed casual and formal in Miu Miu at the <em>Revenge Room</em> premiere. The 31-year-old wore a T-shirt which promoted the festival's Miu Miu's Women's Tales, which is "a celebration of the transformative power of feminine bonds." <p>Photo: &copy; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
<h2>Francesca Hayward, Day Five</h2> <p>The ballet dancer and actress sparkled at the photocall of Miu Miu Women's Tales in a look from the brand, featuring a printed green cut-out dress and towering silver sandals. <p>Photo: &copy; Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage
<h2>Nathalie Emmanuel, Day Five</h2> <p>At the same event, the former <a href=/tags/0/game-of-thrones><strong><em>Game of Thrones</em></strong></a> star sported a purple frilled crop top and midi skirt from Miu Miu. <p>Photo: &copy; Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage
<h2>Vanessa Kirby, Day Five</h2> <p>The British actress embraced sleek tailoring in a sharp-shouldered black suit from <a href=/tags/0/giorgio-armani><strong>Giorgio Armani</strong></a> with delicate sandals at <em>The World To Come</em> premiere on Sept. 6. <p>Photo: &copy; Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage
<h2>Cate Blanchett Day Five</h2> <p>The <a href=/tags/0/cate-blanchett><strong>Australian actress</strong></a> had another arresting fashion moment in a white blouse and wide-leg trousers paired with a shimmering jacket from <a href=/tags/0/giorgio-armani><strong>Giorgio Armani</strong></a> at the <em>Khorshid</em> (Sun Children) red carpet premiere on Sept. 6. <p>Photo: &copy; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
<h2>Frida Aasen, Day Four</h2> <p>The model was a timeless beauty in a yellow tweed skirt suit from <strong>La Semaine Paris</strong> and flat sandals as she arrived by boat at the Excelsior. <p>Photo: &copy; Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
<h2>Adèle Exarchopoulos, Day Four</h2> <p>The French actress donned a powder blue blazer dress from <a href=/tags/0/prada><strong>Prada</strong></a> and white pumps at the <em>Mandibules</em> photocall during the 2020 Venice Film Festival. <p>Photo: &copy; Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
<h2>Vanessa Kirby, Day Four</h2> <p>The former <a href=/tags/0/the-crown><strong><em>The Crown</em></strong></a> actress looked sensational in a long-sleeved red gown with open back from <a href=/tags/0/valentino><strong>Maison Valentino</strong></a> at the <em>Pieces of a Woman</em> premiere. <p>Photo: &copy; Matteo Chinellato/NurPhoto via Getty Images
<h2>Arizona Muse, Day Four</h2> <p>The model was breathtaking in a frilled red gown by <a href=/tags/0/Alberta-Ferretti><strong>Alberta Ferretti</strong></a> and megawatt jewels at the <em>Miss Marx</em> red carpet premiere. <p>Photo: &copy; Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
<h2>Maya Hawke and Gia Coppola, Day Four</h2> <p>The <a href=/tags/0/maya-hawke><strong>actress</strong></a> and the director brightened up the <em>Mainstream</em> photocall with their flower prints. <p>Maya donned a black cut-out sleeveless top with multicoloured midi skirt while Gia opted for poppy-printed coordinates. <p>Photo: &copy; Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images
<h2>Maya Hawke, Day Four</h2> <p>At the <em>Mainstream</em> premiere, the <a href=/tags/0/stranger-things><strong><em>Stranger Things</em></strong></a> actress sparkled in a <a href=/tags/0/>Versace<strong>Versace</strong></a> gown decorated with paillettes and accessorized with <strong>Mejuri</strong> jewels. <p>Photo: &copy; Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
<h2>Tilda Swinton, Day Two</h2> <p>The actress showed off her Caravaggio T-shirt underneath her vivid green <strong>Haider Ackermann</strong> blazer when she stepped out to the Excelsior on Sept. 3. She rounded out the look with tan joggers and slippers. <p>Photo: &copy; Matteo Chinellato/NurPhoto via Getty Images
<h2>Frida Aasen, Day Two</h2> <p>The Victoria's Secret model arrived at the 2020 Venice Film Festival in an oversized navy blazer, cream top and denim cut-offs. <p>She accessorized with a quilted <a href=/tags/0/chanel><strong>Chanel</strong></a> bag, <a href=/tags/0/Dior><strong>Dior</strong></a> slide sandals, cat eye sunglasses and gold hoops. <p>Photo: &copy; Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
<h2>Lotte Verbeek and Charles Dance, Day Two</h2> <p>The <em>Outlander</em> actress and former <em>Game of Thrones</em> actor posed at the Excelsior on Sept. 3. <p>They are at the festival to promote their film <em>The Book of Vision</em>. <p>Photo: &copy; Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images
<h2>Tilda Swinton, Day Two</h2> <p>She lit up the red carpet at <em>The Human Voice</em> photocall in a lemon yellow suit from Haider Ackermann and shocking pink lipstick. <p>Photo: &copy; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
<h2>Taylor Hill, Day Two</h2> <p>The 24-year-old showed off an ornate <strong>Chopard</strong> choker paired with a mini velvet robe dress with quilted detailing from Etro at the <em>Amants</em> red carpet premiere. <p>Photo: &copy; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
<h2>Frida Aasen, Day Two</h2> <p>At the same event, the Norwegian model floated onto the red carpet in an <a href=/tags/0/alberta-ferretti><strong>Alberta Ferretti</strong></a> gown decorated with embellished sleeve details and a layered chain necklace. <p>Photo: &copy; Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images
<h2>Cate Blanchett, Day Two</h2> <p>The Venice Film Festival jury member wore a striking black suit with sharp shoulders at the <em>Amants</em> red carpet. She removed the jacket to reveal an incredibly ornate gilded bodice. <p>Photo: &copy; Franco Origlia/Getty Images
<h2>Stacy Martin, Day Two</h2> <p>At the same event, the French actress opted for a decorated <a href=/tags/0/Louis-Vuitton><strong> Louis Vuitton</strong></a> dress and striking jewels from the brand. <p>Photo: &copy; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
<h2>Tilda Swinton, Day Two</h2> <p>The 59-year-old captivated yet again at <em>The Human Voice</em> and <em>Quo Vadis, Aida?</em> red carpet premieres in a long-sleeved <strong>Chanel</strong> textured dress paired with ornate heels and a gold butterfly mask, which she wore to her last premiere. <p>Photo: &copy; Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
<h2>Cate Blanchett, Day One</h2> <p>The Australian actress, who is the Venezia77 Jury President, attended a photocall on Sept. 2 wearing a diagonal striped ensemble with thick red belt and black shoes. <p>Photo: &copy; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
<h2>Cate Blanchett, Day One</h2> <p>Quick change! She shone in a navy gown with contrasting white accents and fluttering sleeves at the opening ceremony and <em>Lacci</em> red carpet on Sept. 2. <p>Photo: &copy; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
<h2>Tilda Swinton, Day One</h2> <p>Also at the premiere, the Scottish actress wowed in a tiered black-and-white ensemble from Chanel complete with a smocked top and frilled maxi skirt. It was her ornate golden mask, which was reminiscent of those at the Venice Carnival, that was the statement piece. (She also had a non-medical face mask.) <p>Photo: &copy; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
<h2>Matt Dillon, Day One</h2> <p>The actor was also in attendance. He looked sharp in a classic black tuxedo with crisp white shirt and black bow tie. <p>Photo: &copy; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
<h2>Taylor Hill, Day One</h2> <p>The American beauty turned heads in a printed cut-out gown from Etro and coordinating <a href=/tags/0/chopard><strong>Chopard</strong></a> jewels at the opening ceremony and <em>Lacci</em> premiere. <p>Photo: &copy; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
<h2>Tilda Swinton, Arrivals</h2> <p>The Oscar winner arrived in Venice in high style on Sept. 1 in a <a href=/tags/0/chanel<strong>Chanel</strong></a> look. Her biscuit-coloured trench and bag were juxtaposed with patent black-and-red shoes. <p>Photo: &copy; Photopix/GC Images
<h2>Taylor Hill, Day One</h2> <p>The model looked fresh as she arrived at the 2020 Venice Film Festival in a bohemian patchwork ensemble by <strong>Etro</strong> and black accessories. <p>Photo: &copy; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
