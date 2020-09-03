Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and his family have COVID-19: 'I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn't' By Heather Cichowski

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his family have tested positive for COVID-19. The former wrestler shared the update with fans on his Instagram on Sept. 2, revealing he and his wife Lauren Hashian and their two young daughters – Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2 – have been battling the coronavirus for the last few weeks.

"I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on things that have been going on on my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now," the Jumanji star began in his 11-minute video message.

"So, the update is this: My wife Lauren as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19.

"I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well. And I've gone through some doozies in the past."





The 48-year-old said his experience with COVID-19 was different from anything he has been through in his life before.

"Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times," he stated.

Dwayne went on, "My No.1 priority is to always protect my family. And protect my children, my loved ones.

“I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn’t, it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut."

He said they contracted COVID-19 from family friends who are "devastated" about it. The Rock urged his followers to keep their immune systems boosted, not let their guards down and stay safe.

The good news is that The Rock, Lauren, Tiana and Jasmine are doing better.

"But, I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good," The Rock revealed. We're on the other end of it, we're on the other side. We're no longer contagious, and we are — thank God — we are healthy."

He said his daughters "bounced back" pretty quickly. The girls had sore throats the first few days but they are back playing. In contrast, he and Lauren "had a rough go at it."

The Rock ended his message by encouraging everyone to wear a mask. He cited his mother, Ata Johnson, as an example. She has "a severely diminished lung capacity after surviving stage III lung cancer" and "has COPD too" and "wears a mask without issue."

Dwayne further highlighted ways people can stay safe and protect themselves in the caption in his video message.

It read: "My message to all of you around the world. Stay disciplined. Boost your immune system. Commit to wellness. Wear your mask. Protect your family. Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings. Stay healthy, my friends. DJ"