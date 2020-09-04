Beyoncé donates another US$1 million to small Black-owned businesses By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

Beyoncé has donated another US$1 million to support small Black-owned businesses.

The incredible donation was revealed on her BeyGOOD Foundation's Instagram on Sept. 3. The news comes after Bey's foundation partnered with the NAACP in July to launch the Black-Owned Small Business Impact Fund. The goal of the fund is to help "strengthen small businesses and ensure economic empowerment for Black businesses" by offering grants of US$10,000.

The first round of applications closed in late July and the 20 recipients of the fund were announced in August. Now, BeyGOOD and the NAACP will begin accepting applications for the second rounds of grants.

"We salute all that applied, and we are encouraged by your dedication to entrepreneurship," BeyGOOD wrote on its website in August. "With the NAACP, our partner in this initiative, we are building a robust strategy that will expand our support services. Round 2 opens in September."

As of this posting, a timeline for applications hasn't been revealed, but small businesses are encouraged to visit the NAACP's website for more information about the Black-Owned Small Business Impact Fund.

Beyoncé has been very involved in supporting racial justice, equality and assisting the Black community, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. In a video message for the Together At Home concert, she spoke about how COVID-19 was disproportionately affecting Black citizens.

"Please protect yourselves," she stated in her address. "We are one family and we need you."

The singer's BeyGOOD Foundation and her mother, Tina Knowles, also announced in May they would be donating 1,000 COVID-19 tests to Houston, Beyoncé's hometown. The tests were part of an initiative called the #IDIDMYPEART Mobile Testing Relief Campaign, which encouraged Houstonians to visit middle schools to get tested for COVID-19.

At the end of August, the 39-year-old dropped a new video for her track "Brown Skin Girl," and the clip featured a cameo from her eight-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

The mother and daughter were joined by supermodel Naomi Campbell, Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o and Kelly Rowland, who was in Destiny's Child with Beyoncé.