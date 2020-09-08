Beyoncé sent Katy Perry flowers after her daughter's birth By Heather Cichowski

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom recently welcomed their first child together, a girl named Daisy Dove, and many celebrities offered their congratulations and sending gifts. That included Beyoncé, who sent the new mom a very appropriate present given her daughter's name: flowers!

Katy shared a photo of the beautiful arrangement of white flowers on her Instagram Stories. The stunning bouquet included a note from Bey which read, "Congratulations to the new addition to your family! Beyoncé."

"Ily [I love you] @beyonce," the new mom wrote in the post in response.



The 35-year-old also received a present from fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie and his partner Lisa Parigi. They sent Katy and Orlando a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Champagne wrapped in a unicorn robe!

Beyoncé has been known to send her congratulations as well as thoughtful gifts to fellow celebrities. Back in January, the 38-year-old and her husband, Jay-Z, sent Reese Witherspoon a case of champagne after the actress asked the pair for a drink during the 2020 Golden Globes when her and Jennifer Aniston's table ran out of water.

"Y'all! Came home to the best surprise from @beyonce and Jay-Z," Reese captioned a clip she shared on Instagram, revealing the gift.

In the video, Reese showed the note that came with the bubbly. It hilariously said, "More water from Jay and B."

