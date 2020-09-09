'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' to end after 14 years By Heather Cichowski

Keeping Up the Kardashians is ending after 20 seasons.

Kim Kardashian confirmed the news on her Instagram on Sept. 8, where she addressed the reality TV's "amazing fans" in a grateful and heartfelt note.

"It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," she confirmed.

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children," the mom of four continued. "We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

Kim went on to thank all of those who have been involved in the E! reality TV show throughout the years.

"Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who've spent countless hours documenting our lives," the 39-year-old penned.

"Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn't be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years," she explained. "This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."

Kim confirmed that the final season of Keeping Up with The Kardashians would air in "early next year in 2021" and signed the note "With Love and Gratitude, Kim."

Kim's sister Khloe Karashian also shared the note on social media and signed it from the family, including Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, mom Kris Jenner, brother Rob Kardashian and from Scott Disick.

Many celebrities and fans wrote in the comments that this was "the end of an era." As Kim mentioned, Keeping Up With the Kardashians help catapult the family to household names and many of them have spent the majority of their lives on reality TV.

It is one of the longest-running reality TV shows, and premiered back in October 2007, when Kendall was only 12 and Kylie was just 10! The show has highlighted many milestones in the family's lives, including weddings, births and the expansions of their businesses in more than 250 episodes.

Fans will still be able to enjoy more Kardashian screen time with two more seasons yet to air. Season 19 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will premiere on Sept. 19 on E!.

There have yet to be any announcements on what will come next for the Kardashians, but each family member has a number of businesses, from Kylie's Kylie Cosmetics brand to Kendall's modelling career to Kim's SKIMS and her KKW Beauty.

