Ryan Reynolds brings Rick Moranis out of semi-retirement for hilarious commercial By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

It's a double-double delight! Canadian stars Ryan Reynoldsand Rick Moranis have come together for a hilarious Mint Mobile commercial.

Fans can thank the Deadpool actor for bringing the 67-year-old back onto our screens after a largely 23-year hiatus.

In the ad, Mint Mobile owner Ryan appears in a field of mint to promote the company's Unlimited Everything option. He is then joined by the legendary '80s star.

The hilarious commercial jokes that there isn't exactly a clear reason why Rick is there, but Ryan uses the opportunity to express his adoration for the fellow Canadian.

"It's hard to believe that Mint Mobile has gone so long without an Unlimited Plan," Ryan explains. "So, to introduce it, we brought in an actor we've all gone too long without: Rick Moranis."

The Honey, I Shrunk the Kids star appears on screen and asks if he should say something about Mint Mobile. Ryan concedes would have been a smart idea, but isn't the plan.

"So why am I here?" asks Rick, who also notes he should get a mobile phone.

"I'm a huge fan," Ryan states. "Massive."

"That's it?" the legend questions before heading out of the frame.

In a statement, Ryan explained his decision to include Rick in the Mint Mobile commercial.

"Like many Canadians and humans, I adore and worship Rick Moranis," the father of three said. "From Strange Brew to Ghostbusters to Spaceballs to Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, his performances and lines are burned into my brain and heart.

"We asked Rick to do this 8 days before our shoot kind of on a lark but after a few emails and a conversation, he agreed," Ryan divulged. "And it was wonderful. Everyone on set was completely star struck, most of all me.

"We're so grateful he came back and hope he stays back."

MORE: Rick Moranis is making another 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' movie: report

Fans have more to look forward to if they're hoping to see more of Rick. The Canadian star is set to make a new Honey, I Shrunk the Kids movie featuring Josh Gad as the son of Wayne Szalinski, Rick's character.

"Been sitting on this one for quite a while," Josh wrote about the exciting news on Instagram. "To say it is a dream come true to once again see Rick Moranis on the big screen is the understatement of the decade.

"But to say, I get an up seat view of him returning to play one of the most iconic roles is the understatement of the Century. It's Shrinking time. Welcome back, hero!"

Josh was also very excited to see Ryan and Rick's Mint Mobile commercial. He shared a photo from it on his Instagram.

"The legend has returned. Thank you @vancityreynolds for bringing back our collective comedy hero, #RickMoranis," he wrote.

Rick has appeared sporadically in films and music projects since the early 1990s. He stepped away from Hollywood after his wife, costume designer Ann Belsky, passed away from breast cancer in 1991. He chose to focus on raising Rachel and Mitchell, his two children with Ann.

Although, Rick has appeared in a few TV specials and lent his voice to a couple of projects, including two Brother Bear movies in 2003 and 2006. His iconic credits also include '80s hits like Second City Television (SCTV), Ghostbusters, Little Shop of Horrors, Spaceballs and The Flintstones.

