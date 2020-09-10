The sweet way Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson celebrated wife Lauren Hashian's birthday By Heather Cichowski

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to Instagram to share a very sweet tribute to his wife Lauren Hashian in honour of her 36th birthday!



On Sept. 8, he posted a cute black-and-white photo of the pair pointing to each other and wearing face masks. In the caption, The Rock used lyrics from AC/DC's 1986 hit "You Shook Me All Night Long" to celebrate Lauren.

"She was a fast machine, she kept her motor clean - she was the best damn woman that I ever seen," he began.

"HAPPIEST OF BIRTHDAYS to my one of a kind woman @laurenhashianofficial who holds it all down and makes our 'big engine' run - with a beautiful and inspiring quality, a sweet harmony & a lotta love," he continued. "I’m a grateful man. Happy Birthday, baby and tequila’s on me."

This birthday is likely all the more meaningful for the couple because their entire family recently tested positive for COVID-19. The Rock shared the update with fans on his Instagram on Sept. 2, revealing he, Lauren and their two young daughters – Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2 – have been battling the coronavirus for the last few weeks after contracting it from family friends.

"I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well. And I've gone through some doozies in the past," he explained in an 11-minute video.

The actor spoke about how his experience with COVID-19 was different from other previous health concerns and challenges.

"Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times," he stated.

"My No.1 priority is to always protect my family. And protect my children, my loved ones," he continued in the video. “I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn’t, it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut."

Thankfully, he reported at the time that the family was doing better. They had recovered and the girls had only experienced minor symptoms.

