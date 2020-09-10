Drake shares rare photo of son Adonis to celebrate his first day of school By Zach Harper

Adonis Graham has started school! Like many other children, Drake's three-year-old son began his academic journey this week, and the proud papa celebrated the moment on Instagram by sharing a rare photo of his little guy.

The 33-year-old superstar posted a picture of Adonis waiting outside his Toronto home as an SUV pulled up to collect him. The toddler was wearing a hoodie black hoodie with white stars, black track pants and stylish black sneakers.

"First Day of School... The World Is Yours kid," Drake wrote on Sept. 9 as he posted the image.

Drake wasn't the only one of Adonis's parents to share a photo of his first school day. French artist Sophie Brussaux, who is Adonis's mom, shared two photo of her sons special day.

The first shows her holding Adonis's hand as the two wear masks to protect themselves and others from COVID-19. Adonis wears black-and-white Nike shoes, denim shorts, a blue polo shirt, blue jacket and red-and-white backpack in the first image. In the second, he and Sophie smile at the camera as she gives him a piggy back inside his nursery school.

Drake's image appears to have been taken at a different time, Adonis is wearing different clothes.

"Mom is proud of her big boy and part time little koala," Sophie wrote in French in the caption.

Drake's photo got plenty of responses from his famous friend, including Diddy.

"Family first," the Bad Boy label head wrote.

Congrats to Adonis and his proud parents!





