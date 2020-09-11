Oprah Winfrey, Gabrielle Union, Issa Rae and more stars set to appear at 2020 Emmy Awards By Zach Harper

The 2020 Emmy Awards broadcast is rapidly approaching, and the Television Academy has just revealed the names of some of the stars that will appear during this year's show.

Oprah Winfrey, Gabrielle Union, Issa Rae, Anthony Anderson, America Ferrera, Lena Waithe and NFL player J.J. Watt will all be on hand during the telecast, while H.E.R. will perform during the show's "In Memoriam" segment that honours stars who passed away during the last year.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the show, which will be held digitally. Stars will be making appearances during the Emmys from their homes, while Jimmy will shoot the show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. He'll be working without an audience.

"I'm fairly comfortable with the idea of not getting a response from an audience," he joked to Variety in an interview this week. "Of course, it's more fun when you do get big laughs for the jokes you work hard on for a couple of months, but what are you gonna do? It's a pandemic!"

The broadcast will not have a red carpet like those we're accustomed to seeing at awards shows according to E! News.

"Ultimately, it felt like we should stick to what's on our plate and get that done," executive producer Reginald Hudlin told the outlet.

The show airs Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Beloved Canadian comedy Schitt's Creek is up for a total of 15 awards this year, while Canada's own Sandra Oh is also nominated for leading actress for her work on Killing Eve. The Crown and Olivia Colman are also up for major prizes this year, and Zendaya earned her first Emmy nomination for Euphoria!





