Will Smith marks 30th anniversary of 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' by sharing photo from upcoming reunion special By Zach Harper

Are you excited for the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion? We are – and we are even more now that Will Smith has shared some photos to celebrate the show's anniversary!

The 51-year-old took to Instagram to post two pictures from the set to mark the 30th anniversary of the iconic program, which aired from 1990-1996.

The first photo shows Will sitting in a group photo with Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton Banks), Tatyana Ali (Ashley Banks), Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey Butler), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Vivian Banks) and DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz). James Avery, who played Uncle Phil in the series and passed away in 2014, is also in the image.

"RIP James," Will wrote, paying tribute to him.

The second photos shows the star sitting with Janet Hubert, who played Aunt Viv in seasons one to three. It was confirmed this week that Janet will definitely be part of the reunion, which has just started filming, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Fans can expect to see the reunion special on HBO Max around the time of American Thanksgiving. HBO Max describes it as a "funny and heartfelt night full of music, dancing and more surprise special guests." Entertainment Weely says the program is intended to examine "the cultural impact [the show] had since its debut."

We can't wait to see who those guests will be? Perhaps Tyra Banks, who played Jackie Ames?

NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service recently bought a reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Called BEL-AIR, it will run for two seasons. It was inspired by writer and director Morgan Cooper's four-minute viral trailer that debuted on YouTube in 2019 (you can watch it below). Will has signed on to executive produce the series.

"Set in modern-day America, BEL-AIR is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the '90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that leans into the original premise: Will's complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air," a press release reads.

"With a reimagined vision, BEL-AIR will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show."





