Neve Campbell to reprise her iconic role in 'Scream 5' By Zach Harper

Hello, Sidney...

Neve Campbell has confirmed she'll once again take on her iconic role as Sidney Prescott in the upcoming Scream 5, and we can't wait to see her back in action!

The 46-year-old took to Instagram on Sept. 10 to announce the exciting news. She posted a short video that showed the classic Scream mask with the words "Hello, Sidney... Remember me?" as the camera zoomed in on its eyes. The bottom right corner of the clip showed the date of Jan. 14, 2022, so mark your calendars, because that sounds like when it'll be out! Hopefully the coronavirus pandemic will have ended by then, so we can see it in theatres.

"The timing's a bit challenging because of COVID," Neve said to Rotten Tomatoesearlier this year, adding she'd been approached about playing Sidney again. "You know, we only started the conversation maybe a month-and-a-half ago, so it's going to take some time to figure out how it's all going to work out. We're negotiating, so we'll see."

Neve will rejoin Courteney Cox and David Arquette in the movie, which will see them again playing Gayle and Dewey in the fifth instalment of the franchise.

"I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new," David said in a statement earlier this year. "Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honouring Wes Craven's legacy."

Wes was the original director of the initial Scream movie and creator of the Scream franchise, along with the Nightmare on Elm Street series. He passed away from brain cancer in 2015.





