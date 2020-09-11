Our favourite TIFF red carpet looks from the last few years

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>Choosing the best of the best red carpet looks at <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/tiff">TIFF</a></strong> is challenging because there have been so many dazzling red carpets. <p>Ever year, stars descend on the <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/toronto-international-film-festival">Toronto International Film Festival</a></strong> red carpet to showcase their incredible films as well as their style. Over the years, there have been some breathtaking looks that have left a lasting impact. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the best red carpet looks from TIFF ever.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Michael Tran/WireImage, George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF, GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images
<h2>Cynthia Erivo, 2019</h2> The <strong><a href="/tags/0/cynthia-erivo">Broadway star</a></strong> wowed in a ruffled peach gown and matching headband at the red carpet for <em>Harriet</em>. <p>Photo: &copy; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
<h2>Cate Blanchett, 2007</h2> <p>This black, hot pink and red patchwork gown from the <em>Elizabeth: The Golden Age</em> TIFF premiere is proof <a href=/tags/0/Cate-Blanchett><strong>Cate Blanchett</strong></a> has always had a regal sense of style. <p>Photo: &copy; Philip Cheung/Getty Images
<h2>Julianne Moore and Kate Bosworth, 2017</h2> <p>Double the fashion! <em>Still Alice</em> co-stars <a href=/tags/0/Julianne-Moore><strong>Julianne Moore</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/Kate-Bosworth><strong>Kate Bosworth</strong></a> looked incredible at their movie's premiere with the former in a flared <a href=/tags/0/chanel><strong>Chanel</strong></a> dress with embellished chest and the latter in red hot <a href=/tags/0/hugo-boss><strong>Hugo Boss</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Philip Cheung/Getty Images
<h2>Bradley Cooper, Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling, 2012</h2> <p>It was a fashionable red carpet at <em>The Place Beyond The Pines</em> premiere with <a href=/tags/0/bradley-cooper><strong>Bradley Cooper</strong></a>, couple <a href=/tags/0/eva-mendes><strong>Eva Mendes</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/ryan-gosling><strong>Ryan Gosling</strong></a>. Each one showcased their striking styles. <p>Photo: &copy; Sonia Recchia/Getty Images
<h2>Jennifer Lopez, 2019</h2> <p>The <strong><a href="/tags/0/jennifer-lopez">singer/actress</a></strong> brought plenty of drama to the TIFF <i>Hustlers</i> premiere in a dramatic egg yolk yellow gown from <strong>Maison Yeya</strong> and embellished <strong>Judith Leiber</strong> clutch. <p>Photo: &copy; George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF
<h2>Halle Berry, 2017</h2> <p>At the <em>Kings</em> premiere, the <a href=/tags/0/halle-berry><strong>Oscar winner</strong></a> wowed in an intricate <a href=/tags/0/zuhair-murad><strong>Zuhair Murad</strong></a> jumpsuit. <p>Photo: &copy; GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images
<h2>Timothée Chalamet, 2018</h2> <p>The <a href=/tags/0/Timothee-Chalamet><strong>trend-setting actor</strong></a> sported a graphic black-and-white suit to the <em>Beautiful Boy</em> after-party hosted by Amazon Studios and <a href=/tags/0/hugo-boss><strong>Hugo Boss</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; George Pimentel/Getty Images for Hugo Boss
<h2>Lupita Nyong'o , 2016</h2> <p>The <a href=/tags/0/Lupita-Nyongo><strong>actress</strong></a> was a vision at the <em>Queen Of Katwe</em> premiere in a vivid <a href=/tags/0/carolina-herrera><strong>Carolina Herrera</strong></a> look and <a href=/tags/0/tiffany-co><strong>Tiffany & Co.</strong></a> jewels. <p>Photo: &copy; Michael Tran/WireImage
<h2>Renée Zellweger, 2019</h2> <p>Beauty in blue! <a href="/tags/0/renee-zellweger"><strong>Renée Zellweger</a></strong> looked charming on the <i>Judy</i> red carpet in a baby blue buttoned midi dress and white pumps. <p>Photo: &copy; George Pimentel/Getty Images
<h2>Angelina Jolie, 2017</h2> <p>The <a href=/tags/0/angelina-jolie><strong>humanitarian and actress</strong></a> looked sophisticated in her signature black with this draped one-shoulder dress at <em>First They Killed My Father</em> TIFF premiere. <p>Photo: &copy; J. Merritt/WireImage
<h2>Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, 2018</h2> <p>The <a href=/tags/0/bradley-cooper><strong>actor</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/lady-gaga><strong>singer/actress</strong></a> looked every inch stars at the <em>A Star Is Born</em> premiere with him in a chocolate brown suit with white shirt and navy tie and her in an dramatic <a href=/tags/0/armani><strong>Armani Privé</strong></a> gown complete with hat and veil. <p>Photo: &copy; George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF
<h2>Kristen Stewart, 2015</h2> <p>The <a href=/tags/0/kristen-stewart><strong>accomplished actress</strong></a> stepped out in a floral <a href=/tags/0/zuhair-murad><strong>Zuhair Murad</strong></a> dress at the <em>On the Road</em> premiere. <p>Photo: &copy; Michael Tran/FilmMagic
<h2>Rosamund Pike, 2019</h2> <p>The British actress wowed at the <em>Radioactive</em> red carpet premiere in a pleated white dress with black leather accents from <a href=/tags/0/proenza-schouler><strong>Proenza Schouler</strong></a> and black heels. <p>Photo: © Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic
<h2>Sandra Bullock, 2015</h2> <p>At the <em>Our Brand is Crisis</em> premiere, <a href=/tags/0/Sandra-Bullock><strong>Sandra Bullock</strong></a> turned heads in a black dress that was anything but simple! <p>Photo: &copy; Jason Merritt/Getty Images
<h2>Priyanka Chopra, 2019</h2> <p>The <strong><a href="/tags/0/priyanka-chopra">fashionable actress</a></strong> made a bold style statement at the premiere of her Hindi film <i>The Sky is Pink</i>. The ethereal black-and-white gown recalled a cloud! <p>Photo: &copy; George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF
