TIFF 2020: Priyanka Chopra talks about her memoir, her two new films and an exciting upcoming TV series By Heather Cichowski

Priyanka Chopra has a memoir coming out very soon and her fans can look forward to a number of exciting projects fans can look forward to in the future, and she revealed some information about them at TIFF!

The 38-year-old star joined TIFF Artistic Director Cameron Bailey on Sept. 11 for an Instagram Live, where she spoke about finishing her memoir, which she began writing two years ago.

"The one good thing that came out of quarantine was that I finished [it]," Priyanka divulged.

The book carries the tentative title Unfinished (because "she never had time to finish it") and it promises to be not just be her story per se, but more of her "retrospecting on 20 years of her life that she didn't get any chance to think about what her journey was about and why she made the decisions she did and what did she felt."

Priyanka is also involved in the forthcoming adaptation of The White Tiger with Ramin Bahrani, Ava DuVernay and Netflix.

The film is based on the 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name by Indian author Aravind Adiga. Priyanka said after reading the book, she called her agents and said, "there is no world where I'm not a part of this movie." Her persistence paid off and after auditioning and "begging," she nabbed a part!

During the Toronto International Film Festival Instagram Live, the actress also teased her involvement with the highly anticipated The Matrix 4. Priyanka couldn't say very much about the forthcoming film.

"Can you imagine the gag order of that one?" she joked.

She did reveal it is being filmed now and she will join the shoot in October.

Priyanka is also working on Citadel for Amazon with Richard Madden, which they hope to film safely in Europe next year, and kids' movie We Are Heroes with Netflix.

The 38-year-old also opened up about starting Purple Pebble Pictures, her production company. She has a number of projects in the works with Amazon, her company and with Nick Jonas, her husband.

Priyanka is developing and producing content with Amazon slated for next year, including a sangeet show with Nick. Previous reports said it would be an unscripted series about the Indian pre-wedding tradition, according to Variety.

"It's such an exciting time...I think I took a page out of the leaf of a lot of the women I admire," she said when asked why she started her own company. "And I was tired of having to look for content that I wanted to be participating in," Priyanka said about her decision to start a production company.

"My idea as a producer has always been to cross-pollinate cultures and to tell stories from around the world, for people around the world," the former Quantico star explained. "Not a specific audience, but just great stories."

We look forward to seeing and reading all of Priyanka's projects in the near future!

