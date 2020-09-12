Throwback! Stars' first appearances at TIFF, from Halle Berry to Kate Winslet

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p><strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/tiff">TIFF</a></strong> always brings together up-and-coming talent with established stars. Many A-listers attended the Canadian event when they were rising stars! <p>The <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/tiff-2020">2020 Toronto International Film Festival</a></strong> is different due to <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/covid-19"><strong></strong></a> and social distancing measures, but there are still a lot of big celebrities premiering movies at the event. In celebration of them and their relationship with TIFF, we're looking back at their first times at the film festival. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the first appearances of celebrities showcasing films at TIFF 2020.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Evan Agostini/Getty Images, George Pimentel/Getty Images, Evan Agostini/Getty Images
<h2>Naomi Watts, 2003</h2> <p>The <a href=/tags/0/naomi-watts><strong>accomplished actress</strong></a> has attended TIFF a number of times, but her very first time was almost two decades ago at the screening of <em>21 Grams</em>. <p>Photo: &copy; Evan Agostini/Getty Images
<h2>Peter Dinklage, 2003</h2> <p>Long before <em>Game of Thrones</em>, <a href=/tags/0/peter-dinklage><strong>the star</strong></a> attended a screening of <em>The Station Agent</em> during the 2003 Toronto International Film Festival. <p>Photo: &copy; Evan Agostini/Getty Images
<h2>Regina King, 2004</h2> <p>The <a href=/tags/0/regina-king><strong>actress</strong></a> made her first appearance on the red carpet at TIFF for the gala screening of <em>Ray</em>. <p>Photo: &copy; Donald Weber/Getty Images
<h2>Mark Wahlberg, 2004</h2> <p>Proud Boston Red Sox fan <a href=/tags/0/mark-wahlberg><strong>Mark Wahlberg</strong></a> showed his longtime pride for his home team while in Toronto at a press conference for <em>I Love Huckabees</em>. His love of the baseball team hasn't changed after all this time! <p>Photo: &copy; Evan Agostini/Getty Images
<h2>Rosamund Pike, 2005</h2> <p>It was at the <em>Pride and Prejudice</em> premiere that <a href=/tags/0/rosamund-pike><strong>Rosamund Pike</strong></a> first experienced TIFF! <p>Photo: &copy; George Pimentel/WireImage
<h2>Shia LaBeouf, 2005</h2> <p>A baby-faced <a href=/tags/0/Shia-LaBeouf><strong>Shia LaBeouf</strong></a> struck a pose at TIFF with dad <strong>Jeff</em> at an <em>Entertainment Weekly</em> Endeavor Party during the festival. <p>Photo: &copy; Jeff Vespa/WireImage
<h2>Kate Winslet, 2006</h2> <p>The <a href=/tags/0/kate-winslet><strong>Oscar winner</strong></a> made her TIFF red carpet debut at the <em>All The King's Men</em> gala presentation in a silky little black dress. <p>Photo: &copy; Evan Agostini/Getty Images
<h2>Jude Law, 2006</h2> <p>At the same gala presentation, Kate's co-star, <a href=/tags/0/jude-law><strong>Jude Law</strong></a>, posed on the red carpet at the Roy Thomson Hall in a monochromatic look. <p>Photo: &copy; Evan Agostini/Getty Images
<h2>Idris Elba, 2008</h2> <p>The <a href=/tags/0/idris-elba><strong>British actor</strong></a> looked dapper in a three-piece suit at the <em>RocknRolla</em> premiere at the Elgin Theatre. <p>Photo: &copy; George Pimentel/WireImage
<h2>Naomie Harris, 2010</h2> <p>It was a decade ago that <a href=/tags/0/naomie-harris><strong>Naomie Harris</strong></a> first attended the Toronto International Film Festival. She stepped out to the <em>Variety</em> Studio at Holt Renfrew while promoting <em>The First Grader</em>. <p>Photo: &copy; Sonia Recchia/Getty Images
<h2>Saoirse Ronan, 2011</h2> <p>The <a href=/tags/0/saoirse-ronan><strong>talented actress</strong></a> is a TIFF veteran! She first walked the red carpet at the Canadian event for the <em>Violet & Daisy</em> premiere. Saorise was 17 at the time! <p>Photo: &copy; George Pimentel/WireImage
<h2>Chloe Grace Moretz, 2011</h2> <p>She was another young actress to attend TIFF for the first time in 2011. The then-14-year-old was on hand to promote <em>Hick</em>. Here, she spoke at the <em>Variety</em> Studio. <p>Photo: &copy; Alexandra Wyman/WireImage
<h2>Halle Berry, 2012</h2> <p>It might surprise some fans to find out that <a href=/tags/0/halle-berry><strong>Halle Berry</strong></a> didn't get to enjoy TIFF until 2012. She participated in the event to promote <em>Cloud Atlas</em>. <p>Photo: &copy; George Pimentel/Getty Images
<h2>Rosario Dawson, 2014</h2> <p>It wasn't that long ago when the actress graced TIFF for the first time at the <em>Top Five</em> red carpet premiere at the Princess of Wales Theatre. <p>Photo: &copy; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
