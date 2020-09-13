'I'm also kind of scared': Priyanka Chopra opens up about returning to work amid the pandemic By Heather Cichowski

As COVID-19 lockdown measures are slowly lifted across the world, people have to navigate the changes as well as their emotions and feelings associated with them. Priyanka Chopra says she has mixed feelings about the idea of returning to film sets in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress spoke with TIFF Artistic Director Cameron Bailey during an Instagram Live at TIFF on Sept. 11. The 38-year-old voiced concerns for herself and for her husband, Nick Jonas. Both of them have health issues that could put them at risk were they to contract COVID-19.

"I am very excited to get back on set," Priyanka said about continuing to work with Lana Wachowski on the anticipated Matrix sequel, which will see her begin shooting again in October.

"I am actually just generally very excited to get back on set. I'm also kind of scared," the star continued in a relatable and refreshingly candid way.

Cameron asked Priyanka what she thought about the precautions on film sets for COVID-19.

"I haven't been so I don't know," she stated. "We've shot just a couple of things at the house and you have to have a very small crew, everyone has to maintain six feet of distance from each other, always gloved, PPE fully.

"Even with five people, it still feels scary, even with the rapid testing.

"Everything that sets are doing, I think the only way to really do it is to create that bubble where no one leaves until you finish, but I'm kind of, I don't know. It's a different world."

Her range of feelings and questions are likely something that many can relate to even if they are not returning specifically to film sets.

"My husband is a Type 1 diabetic," she explained after saying she was thinking of travel. "And I am asthmatic. So, you think about what the possibilities of that could be, but it's a very scary thought."

Besides The Matrix 4, Priyanka is working on Citadel for Amazon with Richard Madden, which they hope to film safely in Europe next year, and Netflix kids' movie We Are Heroes.

She is also developing and producing projects, including a show with Amazon with Nick about sangeets, an Indian pre-wedding tradition.

