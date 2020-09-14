Taylor Swift's special gift to Katy Perry after the birth of her daughter
By Heather Cichowski
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's newborn daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom is a lucky girl! Not only does she have two great parents, but she's received several special gifts from stars in celebration of her August birth.
New mom Katy recently took to Instagram to share a sweet present Taylor Swift gave her daughter. The Folklore singer sent Daisy a beautiful satin blanket embroidered with a flower and "Baby Bloom!"
"Adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager," Katy penned on Instagram.
She shared two photos of the sweet blanket, including one of the folded keepsake with a handwritten note from Taylor – which was addressed "Katy and Orlando (and little one)."
Taylor's note was dated May 3, before Daisy's birth, so it's unclear if Katy and Orlando had decided on a baby name at that point – and if they had, whether they told anyone. But even if the new parents hadn't named their baby girl Daisy, the blanket would still have been a very sweet gesture for a baby Bloom!
The satin blanket isn't the only floral gift the family of three has received. Beyoncé sent them a beautiful flower arrangement with a note that read, "Congratulations to the new addition to your family! Beyoncé."
View this post on Instagram
Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
UNICEF had the honour of announcing Daisy's arrival on its Instagram account on Aug. 26. Katy and Orlando are both UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors. The organization shared a sweet snap of the new parents' hands as they held their newborn's tiny fist. The new mama had a delicate daisy painted on her nail in a touching gesture.
