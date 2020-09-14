Taylor Swift's special gift to Katy Perry after the birth of her daughter By Heather Cichowski

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's newborn daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom is a lucky girl! Not only does she have two great parents, but she's received several special gifts from stars in celebration of her August birth.

New mom Katy recently took to Instagram to share a sweet present Taylor Swift gave her daughter. The Folklore singer sent Daisy a beautiful satin blanket embroidered with a flower and "Baby Bloom!"

"Adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager," Katy penned on Instagram.

She shared two photos of the sweet blanket, including one of the folded keepsake with a handwritten note from Taylor – which was addressed "Katy and Orlando (and little one)."

Taylor's note was dated May 3, before Daisy's birth, so it's unclear if Katy and Orlando had decided on a baby name at that point – and if they had, whether they told anyone. But even if the new parents hadn't named their baby girl Daisy, the blanket would still have been a very sweet gesture for a baby Bloom!

MORE: Beyoncé sent Katy Perry flowers after her daughter's birth

The satin blanket isn't the only floral gift the family of three has received. Beyoncé sent them a beautiful flower arrangement with a note that read, "Congratulations to the new addition to your family! Beyoncé."

UNICEF had the honour of announcing Daisy's arrival on its Instagram account on Aug. 26. Katy and Orlando are both UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors. The organization shared a sweet snap of the new parents' hands as they held their newborn's tiny fist. The new mama had a delicate daisy painted on her nail in a touching gesture.

