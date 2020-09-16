Neil Patrick Harris reveals he and his family had COVID-19 earlier this year By Heather Cichowski

Neil Patrick Harris has just revealed he and his family – including husband David Burtka and their nine-year-old twins, Gideon and Harper – had the coronavirus earlier this year.

Speaking on Today on Sept. 15, the actor said he originally thought he had come down with the flu when he contracted the illness. When Neil lost his sense of taste and smell, he thought his ailment might actually be COVID-19 because the loss of those senses was a reported symptom.

"It happened very early [in the pandemic], like late March, early April," the actor explained in the virtual interview. "We were doing our best before, and I thought I had the flu, and I didn't want to be paranoid about it.

"And then I lost my sense of taste and smell, which was a big indicator, so we holed up."

The How I Met Your Mother star revealed the road to recovery was a bit rough, but everyone in the family is all well now and he says they "feel great."

"It was not pleasant, but we got through it and have antibodies and are feeling good," Neil continued. "We want to make sure everyone's doing their best to slow this down every way possible, for sure."

In May, the actor shared a video about how his family was staying connected while social distancing.

"My parents (aka Mamaw and Papaw) can’t physically be with my kids these days. But we still try to get together," he explained. "Virtual Go Fish went surprisingly well! I’m partnering with Aspercreme because I think it’s important to keep grandparents connected and physically active in these times. Got more ideas?"





We're glad to hear Neil, David and the twins have recovered and are doing better!

As of this writing, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine reports there have been more than 29.6 million cases of COVID-19 confirmed in 188 countries and regions with 6.6 million of those cases being in the United States.





