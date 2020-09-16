Sandra Oh cast in film adaptation of 'The Tiger's Apprentice' By Zach Harper

Canada's Sandra Oh will lend her voice to an upcoming adaptation of Laurence Yep's The Tiger's Apprentice.

The 49-year-old joins Michelle Yeoh of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon in the film, which will see Sandra voicing the character of Mistral. It's not yet known who Michelle will be playing.

The Tiger's Apprentice is the first book in Laurence's trilogy of the same name. It follows Tom, a boy growing up in San Francisco and learning magic to protect coral rose. After the arrival of Mr. Hu, a shapeshifting, talking tiger, monsters attack, prompting a tragedy. This sees Tom beginning to work with Mr. Hu (voiced by Henry Golding of Crazy Rich Asians) to protect a phoenix against Vatten and the Clan of Nine, who want to use it for evil.

The film will be released in February 2023 on account of the coronavirus pandemic. It will also feature the voices of Brandon Soo Hoo, Bowen Yang,Sherry Cola and Tan Kheng Hua.

This won't be the first time Sandra has voiced an animated role. She's worked on American Dad! and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, and is also involved with an adaptation of Robert Kirkman's Invincible comic book.

This is a big weekend for Sandra, who is up for an Emmy Award for her role on Killing Eve. She's been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for playing Eve Polastri on the hit show. It's the third time she's been up for the award.

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?