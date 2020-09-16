Ryan Reynolds narrates Hugh Jackman's coffee commercial – and it's as hilarious as you'd think By Zach Harper, with files from Heather Cichowski

We're genuinely hoping the Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman "feud" never ends. Ryan has just taken it up a notch by doing the voiceover for an ad for Hugh's Laughing Man Coffee, and it's as funny as you'd expect.

The clip sees Ryan giving an overview of a "day in the life" of the 51-year-old Australian actor. It starts with him waking up, hurling his phone across the room at the sound of his alarm and it only gets better from there.

Ryan dubs his "nemesis" a "noted humanitarian," "goodwill ambassador" and "eternal optimist" while Hugh yells at children in the video, tells his dog to walk itself and cranks death metal while sitting in mock quiet rage on the couch... until he has his coffee. Then he's his usual self again. ...Ahhhh.

It's a very funny clip that also sees Ryan remind viewers that Laughing Man donates 100 per cent of any profits Hugh makes from the business to support for fair trade farmers. So if you buy Laughing Man's beans, you can rest assured that you're supporting good causes while you chuckle to yourself as you sip a cup of joe and think about this video.

This is Ryan's latest dig at Hugh in their mock feud. Just last month, Hugh wished actress Blake Lively, Ryan's wife, a happy birthday by trolling her husband. Blake turned 33 on Aug. 25, and Hugh was asked about this feud with her husband when he appeared on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show.

"It's getting worse and worse," he joked of the fake feud the two stars have going. He then turned to the subject of Blake.

"By the way, it's Blake's birthday today," he said. "I just love her. I wanna be really clear. Blake is amazing.

"I don't know how that happened," he joked, referring to her relationship with Ryan. "But still. She is flawless, and to think of what she's had to put up with... I mean, let's just think COVID with Ryan. It's amazing, so I just hope more than anything that she's on her own with her friends just really enjoying the day."

"I mean, it's classic Beauty and the Beast where she's trapped with Ryan Reynolds in a castle somewhere," Julia Cunningham, one of the show's co-hosts, quipped. "Being forced to hang out with him. Who knew?"

"Yeah, but not the Beauty and the Beast where it turns out that he's a really good guy at the end," Hugh jokingly replied.

This is also Ryan's second appearance in an ad this month. Last week, he brought Rick Moranis out of semi-retirement for a very funny commercial for Mint Mobile.

In the ad, Mint Mobile owner Ryan appears in a field of mint to promote the company's Unlimited Everything option. He is then joined by the legendary '80s star.

The hilarious commercial jokes that there isn't exactly a clear reason why Rick is there, but Ryan uses the opportunity to express his adoration for the fellow Canadian.

We're happy to see Ryan bringing so much humour to everything he does!





