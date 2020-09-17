The best looks from the 2020 ACM Awards red carpet

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>The 55th <a href=/tags/0/acm-awards><strong>Academy of Country Music Awards</strong></a> took place on Sept. 16. The event was held at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Due to the <a href=/tags/0/coronavirus><strong>coronavirus</strong></a> pandemic, the ACM Awards featured some live parts without an audience and some prerecorded segments to respect <a href=/tags/0/COVID-19><strong>COVID-19</strong></a> social distancing. There was still a red carpet and singers and stars brought plenty of fun, captivating looks to it. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see all the fantastic fashion from the 2020 ACM Awards.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; John Shearer/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM, TASRIGHTSMANAGEMENT2020/Getty Images via Getty Images, John Shearer/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM
<a href=/tags/0/Kelsea-Ballerini><strong>Kelsea Ballerini</strong></a>'s sparkly look from <strong>Raisa Vanessa</strong> was a little bit country and a little bit rock 'n roll thanks to the fusion of draped sequins, animal print and cowboy boots. <p>Photo: &copy; John Shearer/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM
<strong>Cam</strong> looked so pretty in a flowing pastel frock with gold platform sandals. <p>Photo: &copy; John Shearer/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM
Mom-to-be <strong>Mickey Guyton</strong> radiated in her white gown with flowing train and off-the-shoulder neckline. <p>Photo: &copy; John Shearer/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM
<a href=/tags/0/carrie-underwood><strong>Carrie Underwood</strong></a> dazzled in a dark sequined dress with belt and buckle details. <p>Photo: &copy; John Shearer/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM
<strong>Jimmie Allen</strong> looked cool in an edgy black outfit topped with a tan hat and red bandana. <p>Photo: &copy; Terry Wyatt/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM
<a href=/tags/0/taylor-swift><strong>Taylor Swift</strong></a> struck a pose in a <a href=/tags/0/stella-mccartney><strong>Stella McCartney</strong></a> ensemble featuring a garnet sequin top and high-waisted beige trousers. She reportedly did her own hair and makeup for the event! <p>Photo: &copy; TASRIGHTSMANAGEMENT2020/Getty Images via Getty Images
ACM host <a href=/tags/0/keith-urban><strong>Keith Urban</strong></a> wore a cool all-black look, but added some colour with a neon print graphic T-shirt. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM
Model <a href=/tags/0/lily-aldridge><strong>Lily Aldridge</strong></a> stepped out in a colour-blocked strapless gown by <a href=/tags/0/Proenza-Schouler><strong>Proenza Schouler</strong></a> to present an award. <p>Photo: &copy; John Shearer/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM
<strong>Lauren Alaina</strong> grinned from ear to ear in an elegant blue column dress with exaggerated frill. <p>Photo: &copy; John Shearer/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM
<a href=/tags/0/Miranda-Lambert><strong>Miranda Lambert</strong></a> embraced her country roots – with a glamorous twist – in a blue fringed shirt, bedazzled belt and embellished jeans. <p>Photo: &copy; Terry Wyatt/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM
<strong>Maren Morris</strong> made a vivid statement in a black <a href=/tags/0/versace><strong>Versace</strong></a> dress decorated with green embellishment and a gold chain belt. Her neon green pumps were an electric addition to the ensemble. <p>Photo: &copy; John Shearer/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM
