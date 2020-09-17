Lizzo's kind act of support to Cardi B, who is going through a divorce By Zach Harper

We all have people who are there for us when we need it the most and perhaps even surprise us by showing up when we're down. It sounds like Lizzo might be one of those people for Cardi B.

On Sept. 15, news broke that Cardi was filing for divorce from her husband, Offset, with whom she shares two-year-old daughter Kulture. Lizzo reached out to the Guinness World Record holder this week and sent her flowers and a very sweet note.

Cardi posted a photo of the bouquet and note in her Instagram Stories.

"Flowers for a flower!" Lizzo's message reads. "Congrats on all your success this summer – know you are loved and are love. PS – I'm sending you something good this week. Love, Lizzo."

Cardi voiced her thanks off-camera in the video.

"Isn't Lizzo like the nicest person in the world?" she asked. "Look what she sent me. She is just a beautiful person. I just love her so much. These are so pretty."

This isn't the first time Lizzo has made such a gesture to another star. This summer, after Megan Thee Stallion was shot, the "Truth Hurts" hitmaker sent over a stuffed animal that was full of candy and savoury snacks.

We love seeing her supporting and being there for her fellow stars and friends! More of this, please!