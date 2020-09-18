Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunite for hilarious table read of 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' By Heather Cichowski

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited virtually for a hilarious live table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High for COVID-19 relief. And fans couldn't get enough of seeing the two together and playfully exchanging lines.

The online event benefited Sean Penn's CORE and Reform, which advocates for probation and parole reforms that make communities safe. The former couple was joined by a number of famous faces including Sean, John Legend, Julia Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel, Morgan Freeman, Matthew McConaughey, Henry Golding, Dane Cook and Shia LaBeouf.





In the live reading of the 1982 classic, Jennifer played Linda Barrett while Brad took on the role of Brad Hamilton. The characters shared a flirty exchange which resulted in much laughter from the rest of the star-studded cast. In the scene, Linda and Brad flirt in one of the latter's dreams.

"Hi Brad," Jen said. "You know how cute I always thought you were. I think you're so sexy..."

Even Brad cracked up as Jen read the lines!

It was a special moment because it marked the first time that the exes had appeared on screen together since their 2005 divorce. The former couple was married from 2000 to 2005, and memorably shared the screen together when Brad guest-starred on Friends.

Those who missed the live reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High can still watch it on CORE's Facebook page.

Want more Brad and Jen? There could be another virtual reunion between the pair at the 2020 Emmy Awards on Sept. 20 because both stars received nominations. She got a nod in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for her work on The Morning Show. He earned a nomination in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category for his very-brief-but-memorable turn as Dr. Anthony Fauci on Saturday Night Live.

