Rihanna hosting a new Savage X Fenty Show lingerie show with Lizzo, Paris Hilton, more By Heather Cichowski

Fashion Month is already in full swing with a number of socially distanced presentations and virtual events taking place in light of COVID-19. And there is another big fashion event to look forward to: Rihanna announced volume two of her Savage X Fenty show. We can't wait!

Like the original groundbreaking show from 2019, the second will be streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 2. A diverse cast of celebrities, models and performers will be included. Cara Delevingne, Bella Hadid and Normani will make their returns to the runway to model the lingerie collection. They'll be joined by Paris Hilton, Lizzo, Irina Shayk, Demi Moore, Willow Smith, Laura Harrier, Paloma Essler and more.

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty show will also feature performances from Rosalía, Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, Miguel and more.

The clip showed Rihanna briefly in a white blouse, long black shorts and a non-surgical face mask appearing to walk around a set.

"Y'all ain't ready,” the video teased. "Savage, not sorry."

The original Savage X Fenty show took place during New York Fashion Week in 2019 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. It was one of the most anticipated events of Fashion Month and was heralded for being a celebration of diversity, body positivity and strong, empowered women.

It was far more than a traditional runway show. It incorporated dancing troupes and fresh faces mixed with household names. Cara Delevingne, Laverne Cox, Slick Woods and Normani all strutted on the elaborate set while Big Sean, DJ Khaled, Migos and Halsey performed.

It remains to be seen what the second instalment of Savage X Fenty will bring or how the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing will factor in, but volume two will likely have a lasting impact, like the original show.

