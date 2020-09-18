Whoops! Chrissy Teigen accidentally reveals the gender of her baby on the way By Zach Harper

Chrissy Teigen is one of the most relatable celebrities. She made a video on Sept. 17 in which she accidentally revealed the gender of the baby she and husband John Legend are expecting – something many parents reading this may have done themselves!

In the clip, posted to her Instagram Stories, the 34-year-old soon-to-be mom of three was discussing some of her pregnancy complications. She's currently on bed rest and told her followers that her placenta is "really weak" and given her problems in the past with Luna, 4, and Miles, 2. But that isn't the case this time with her third child.

"It's so weird because the baby's really, really healthy," she said in the clip. "He's big. He's probably... oops! That was stupid," she commented, covering her mouth. She posted it to her Stories and her feed with the caption "hahahaha might as well tell you."

LOL!

At any rate, Chrissy went on to say the little boy is "growing beautifully."

"Everything's good," she continued. "I'm feeling really good, but my placenta's really, really weak and it's causing me to bleed at lot. So basically, it's just pretty high risk."

Congrats to Chrissy and John – and Luna and Miles, too! We hope Chrissy continues to stay well and get plenty of rest.





