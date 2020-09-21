2020 Emmy Awards: All the stylish looks you need to see By Heather Cichowski

The 2020 Emmy Awards were very special due to the coronavirus pandemic. And very different! This year's night honouring the best in television was made up of virtual streams, pre-recorded clips and socially distanced events due to COVID-19. And there was no red carpet.

But celebrities embraced the change, along with the reported "come as you are" dress code. Many used the opportunity to dress up again and enjoy the feeling of being glamorous. Some opted for creative takes on WFH pyjama dressing and sweats. Other stylish stars used the unique situation to highlight incredible fashion. Overall, it was an evening filled with striking looks. Here are the Emmys fashion highlights:

Kerry Washington wore not one, but two looks. She described this pretty Oscar de la Renta floral gown as "Little Flowers Everywhere." It was accessorized with Monica Vinader jewels.

The Scandal actress's second ensemble was a dazzling beaded gown from Dolce & Gabbana. Her gorgeous green jewels were courtesy of Chopard.

Cynthia Erivo looked fierce in a printed Versace mini dress with Tiffany & Co jewels.

Reese Witherspoon toasted the evening in an elegant Louis Vuitton dress and Louis Vuitton High Jewellery.

Billy Porter's red carpet looks are always a highlight. He didn't disappoint at the 2020 Emmys in a regal bespoke ensemble from Ashi Studio, Rick Owens shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

Emmy winner Julia Garner looked lovely in an ivory Chanel number.

Tracee Ellis Ross had her own mini red carpet to show off her dramatic Alexandre Vauthier gold gown. It was paired with Jimmy Choo heels and vintage Tiffany & Co jewels.

Yara Shahidi was ready to dance the night away in a bespoke Prada gown.

Regina King slayed in a voluminous blue dress from Schiaparelli Haute Couture, accessorized with Stuart Weitzman pumps and Bondeye jewels.

H.E.R., who performed live as part of the show, looked stunning in a custom Vera Wang fuchsia silk charmeuse Qipao dress with orange piping. She paired it with a pair of matching hot-pink pants.





