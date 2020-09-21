2020 Emmy Awards: All the winners
By Heather Cichowski
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Emmy Awards took place on Sept. 20. The awards ceremony was comprised of virtual, pre-recorded and socially distanced bits due to COVID-19. What remained the same as previous Emmys was stars were recognized for their incredible acting abilities.
Here are the major winners from the 2020 Emmys:
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
Succession
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Julia Garner, Ozark
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jeremy Strong, Succession
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Zendaya, Euphoria
GOVERNORS AWARD
Tyler Perry
OUTSTANDING COMPETITION PROGRAM
RuPaul's Drag Race
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Regina King, Watchmen
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Eugene Levy , Schitt's Creek
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Catherine O'Hara , Schitt's Creek
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
Dan Levy and Andrew Cividino, Schitt's Creek
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
Schitt's Creek
OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SHOW
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
