2020 Emmy Awards: All the winners By Heather Cichowski

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Emmy Awards took place on Sept. 20. The awards ceremony was comprised of virtual, pre-recorded and socially distanced bits due to COVID-19. What remained the same as previous Emmys was stars were recognized for their incredible acting abilities.

Here are the major winners from the 2020 Emmys:

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Succession

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Julia Garner, Ozark

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jeremy Strong, Succession

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Zendaya, Euphoria

GOVERNORS AWARD

Tyler Perry

OUTSTANDING COMPETITION PROGRAM

RuPaul's Drag Race

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True



OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Regina King, Watchmen

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Eugene Levy , Schitt's Creek



OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Catherine O'Hara , Schitt's Creek

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek



OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Dan Levy and Andrew Cividino, Schitt's Creek

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek



OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek



OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Schitt's Creek



OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SHOW

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?