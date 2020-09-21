Jennifer Aniston preps for the Emmys with champagne and a face mask By Heather Cichowski

Celebrities do quite a bit when it comes to getting ready for awards shows. Every star has a ritual, and it often involves self-care, pampering and a little fun.

The 2020 Emmy Awards aren't in the traditional red carpet format due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures, but Jennifer Aniston still enjoyed a bit of glam – and a celebratory glass of champagne – ahead of the show on Sept. 20, where she is nominated Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work on The Morning Show.

The star shared a photo of herself in a robe while wearing a sheet mask on her face and holding the aforementioned glass of bubbles.

"Emmys prep... in my other mask," the former Friends actress wrote on Instagram, with a smiley face mask emoji and a champagne glass emoji.

"Congratulations to the nominees and all of the amazing performances we’ve seen this year."

Jennifer looked like she was really enjoying her day and relaxing ahead of the big virtual event. It's a special time for the actress because this is her first Emmy nomination in 11 years.

PHOTOS: The first time this year's Emmy nominees attended the awards show

The 51-year-old was last nominated by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, which run the Emmy Awards, for her guest appearance on 30 Rock back in 2009.

Prior to that, Jennifer earned nominations every year from 2000 to 2004 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her iconic role as Rachel Green on Friends. In 2002, she won an Emmy for her work on the sitcom.

When she received her most recent Emmys nomination, Jen shared a heartfelt message on Instagram.

"What a morning waking up to this news! I am so proud of my @themorningshow family," she wrote next to photos of the Apple TV+ show's cast and crew.

"This team worked so, so hard to make the best show we possibly could, and I am truly honored to be a part of it," the 51-year-old penned. "Thanks for this acknowledgment and congratulations to EVERYONE."

Good luck tonight, Jennifer!

