'Schitt's Creek' cast dresses up for their own Emmy Awards red carpet By Zach Harper

There's no red carpet to walk outside the Staples Center for the Emmy Awards this year because of COVID-19, but the cast of Schitt's Creek didn't let that stop them from dressing up anyway!

Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy got together for an Emmys show in Toronto on Sept. 20 and posed for photos in front of a beautiful wall of white flowers. They all looked incredible, and the event followed all of Ontario's rules related to the coronavirus. The stars all tested negative for COVID-19 and then went into isolation prior to the event to ensure it was safe for them all to attend.

Dan looked amazing in a grey blazer and kilt with a matching tie.

Eugene paired a charcoal suit and tie with a black shirt.

Annie looked classy, breezy and laid back in a black suit, sheer black shirt and black-and-white shoes.

Catherine chose a similar look, opting for a black dress with thick black boots and a matching handbag.

They were joined by cast members Noah Reid and Karen Robinson at the event.







Schitt's Creek is up for many Emmy Awards this year, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Eugene), Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Catherine), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Dan) and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Annie). Good luck to them all!