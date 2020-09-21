Canada's beloved 'Schitt's Creek' sweeps the comedy categories at 2020 Emmy Awards By Zach Harper

The cast of Schitt's Creek had an incredible night at the 2020 Emmy Awards as the show swept all the top comedy categories!

Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy all won acting awards, and Dan also took home two other awards for Outstanding Director in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. The show was also named Outstanding Comedy Series.

The cast had rented a special venue in Toronto to watch and participate in the show. They all tested negative for COVID-19 prior to the event and isolated themselves according to Ontario government regulations.

"You see, I told you I was good," Eugene quipped before starting his speech.

"I guess it's kind of ironical that the straightest role I've ever played lands me an Emmy for a comedy performance. So now I seriously have to question just what I've been doing for the past 50 years," he joked, before thanking his son and the entire crew.

Catherine's acceptance speech for the role of the loquacious Moira Rose was as hilariously over-the-top as her character, as the Second City veteran threw in huge words throughout her remarks, which included paying tribute to everyone who worked on the show in Canada.

"May I please wish you all a sound mind and a sound body?" she said in closing to those watching. "These are the strangest of days. May you have as much joy being holed up in a room or two with your family as I am with my dear Roses."

Dan couldn't believe it as he won not one, not two, but three awards during the evening.

"Getting to write David Rose, getting to write this show, getting to tell the stories has been the greatest, most cathartic experience of my life," he shared in his first acceptance speech. Daniel also took the time to give Issa Rae and the Insecure cast a shoutout.

"[They wrote] some of the funniest, most heartfelt television of the year," he said.

A hilarious moment happened during Daniel's acceptance for Directing, in which he and Andrew Cividino touched each other and then realized they probably shouldn't have done that during the pandemic.

"I've just touched my face and hugged you like three times, so from a COVID perspective, this is terrible," Andrew said before giving his remarks.

Dan's shock continued when he won third time for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

"The Internet's about to turn on me," he joked.

Annie could barely speak when she approached the mic to give her own acceptance speech.

"I can't believe that Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara are my friends," she endearingly said. "I'm so proud to be part of a show that stands for love and kindness and inclusivity and acceptance because those four things are things that we need more than ever right now."

After all that, the show went on to win Outstanding Comedy Series.

"Our show at its core is about the transformational effects of love and acceptance, and that is something that we need more of now than we've ever needed before," Dan said, before encouraging Americans who were watching to vote in the upcoming U.S. election.

If you weren't counting, Schitt's Creek won a total of seven awards during the primetime broadcast, and the night before it had taken home two Creative Arts Emmy Awards for Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Contemporary Costumes. Congrats to Schitt's Creek!