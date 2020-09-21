Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Kimmel set winners envelope on fire at Emmys By Heather Cichowski

The 2020 Emmy Awards were an awards show like no other due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures. The awards, which aired live on Sept. 20, even included a fire on stage!

Don't worry, the flames were controlled! Jennifer Aniston and host Jimmy Kimmel set fire to their winner's envelope when they presented the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. They were using flames due to measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

First, Jimmy soaked the envelope with Lysol spray.

"That's a lot, Jimmy. That's a little extreme, Jimmy," Jennifer told the host as he liberally sprayed the envelope with disinfectant.

"You never know where these accountants' hands have been," the comedian quipped.

Then he brought in the fire!

"Now, it goes into the basket and we light it up," he said referencing the envelope, explaining they were to "wait five seconds" for "the germs to be burned off."

Any germs might have gotten singed, but so did the majority of the envelope. So much so that the actress had to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher three times before the fire finally died out! (Don't try any of this at home!)

"Alright, sanitized for your protection," Jimmy said, holding up the blackened remains of the envelope.

MORE: Canada's beloved 'Schitt's Creek' sweeps the comedy categories at 2020 Emmy Awards

The envelope may not have held up, but everyone was still able to find out who won. Catherine O'Hara picked up the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series award for her role of Moira Rose in Schitt's Creek.

The Second City veteran's acceptance speech was as hilarious as Jimmy and Jen's bit. Her win was one of many for the beloved Canadian series. Schitt's Creek won a total of seven awards during the Emmys. The show took home two Creative Arts Emmy Awards this year.

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?