Regina King pays tribute to Breonna Taylor as she wins an Emmy Award By Zach Harper

Regina King picked up a much-deserved Emmy Award for her work in Watchmen on Sept. 20 and took the time to highlight the Black Lives Matter movement and Breonna Taylor while accepting her award.

As the 49-year-old sat on an armchair in her living room, she wore a gorgeous pink Schiaparelli pantsuit. Underneath the blazer was a shirt with Breonna's face and the words "SAY HER NAME" emblazoned across the chest.

Breonna, 26, was fatally shot in a police raid on her apartment in Louisville, Ky. in March. She was at home in bed at the time. Activists and celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey and Beyoncé have been calling for the police officers involved in the raid to face charges.

Regina didn't mention Breonna in her acceptance speech, but she took the time to remind viewers to vote in the upcoming U.S. election. She also paid tribute to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the end of her remarks, saying "RIP RBG."

This is the fourth Emmy Award for Regina, who won twice for American Crime in 2015 and 2016 and for Seven Seconds in 2018. Her wins were all in the same category as her victory for Watchmen.

Regina is having a huge month. Her feature directorial debut, One Night in Miami, recently screened at the Toronto International Film Festival after having its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. It received rave reviews, and it looks to be a favourite come awards season. If Regina is nominated for an Oscar for her work on the film, she'd become the first Black woman to be nominated for a Best Director award.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also won an award for his work in Watchmen, picking up the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

"I dedicate this award to all the Black women in my life. The people who believed in my first." @yahya wins #Emmy for supporting actor in limited series or movie for his role in @Watchmen. https://t.co/Lvq117xzZ6#Emmyspic.twitter.com/Fo9dRIoV0K — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 21, 2020

"Watchmen was a story about trauma and it was a story about the lasting scars of white domestic terrorism," he said as he accepted his award. "It was a story about police corruption and brutality.

"But in the midst of all that, it was also a story about a guy who came down to Earth to reciprocate to a Black woman all the love that she deserved. He'd offer her sacrifice and support, passion, protection, and he did all that in the body of a Black man, and I'm so proud that I was able to walk into those shoes. So I dedicate this award to all the Black women in my life – the people who believed in me first. I call you my early investors."

Watchmen also won the award for Outstanding Limited Series or Movie.

"We dedicate this award to the victims and survivors of the Tulsa massacre of 1921," executive producer Damon Lindelof said as he accepted the award in a speech that encouraged people to fight for racial justice and "stop worrying about getting cancelled and start thinking about what you're doing to get renewed."

"Watchmen" wins #Emmy for limited series: "We dedicate this award to the victims and survivors of the Tulsa massacre of 1921. The fires that destroyed Black Wall Street still burn today. The only way to put them out is if we all fight them together" https://t.co/tgQ6C30Dgn#Emmyspic.twitter.com/HNkNV9xotN — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 21, 2020

"The fires that destroyed Black Wall Street still burn today," he continued. "The only way to put them out is if we all fight them together."

In total, Watchmen picked up 11 awards out of the 26 nominations it received this year. What an incredible achievement. Congrats to Regina, Yahya and the whole cast and crew!