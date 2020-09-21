Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow reunite at Emmys By Heather Cichowski

The Friends cast has consistently shown throughout the years that they would always be there for each other, and this point was adorably highlighted at the 2020 Emmy Awards on Sept. 20.

After a hilarious skit on stage (that involved stopping a fire!) with host Jimmy Kimmel, Jennifer Aniston zoomed home to prepare to see if she picked up the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work on The Morning Show.

Later in the show, Jimmy wanted to ensure the actress made it home alright. She had! Jennifer appeared on screen, dressed comfortably in a patterned robe. As Jennifer explained to Jimmy how she got home, she was joined by some familiar faces: Her former co-stars, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, as well as good friend Jason Bateman, who was also recognized at the Emmys with a nomination in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Ozark.

"I barely made it, but we're here," Jennifer said as she sat down at home.

The next moment, Courteney appeared on the video call and said hello. Jimmy was initially stunned to see her.

"Of course I'm here," Courteney explained. "I live here."

"You do?" Jimmy asked.

"Uh, Yeah. We’ve been roommates since 1994, Jimmy," Jennifer responded, jokingly giving him a look like he ought to have known that.

Just when fans thought it couldn't get any better, Lisa came running in and asked, "Is this live TV?"

When Jimmy inquired if she lived there too, Lisa was surprised.

"Where else would I live?" she responded.

"Oh look who it is, the host with the most," Jason stated as he joined the group in the back to participate in the video call.

"I didn't know Ross was also there," Jimmy added, seemingly giving the actor the honorary role of David Schwimmer's character.



He added, "Bateman also lives in your house?"



David wasn't there, nor were Matthew Perry or Matt LeBlanc, but the reunion was a very special moment of the Emmys broadcast. It was lovely to see the group supporting each other and it was also nice to see a mini reunion between half of the Friends stars because the Friends reunion on HBO Max with all six members of the original cast has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was originally intended to stream in May, but with COVID-19 social distancing measures put in place and filming suspended, the special has been postponed. The intention was for the HBO event to be filmed at Stage 24 on the Warner Bros. Studio lot, where the beloved sitcom was shot.

