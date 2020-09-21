Sandra Oh, Justin Trudeau and many more stars were *so* excited about 'Schitt's Creek' sweeping the Emmys By Heather Cichowski

The cast of Schitt's Creek had an absolutely amazing night at the 2020 Emmy Awards on Sept. 20. The beloved Canadian series swept all the top comedy categories! The lovingly named "Schitt's sweep" caused a celebration online for many, including Canadians, members of the LGBTQ+ community and Hollywood stars.

Fellow Canadian Sandra Oh appeared to be as excited for the Schitt's Creek cast's big win at the Emmys as she was for her own nomination at the awards ceremony. (Killing Eve received eight nods.) The actress tweeted as Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy and the rest of the Schitt's Creek cast and crew cleaned up the Emmy comedy awards.

"Woo hoo!!! Congratulations @SchittsCreek!! Catherine Eugene & Dan! 3 Canadian sweep!!!" Sandra tweeted as the awards came in.

Woo hoo!!! Congratulations @SchittsCreek !! Catherine Eugene & Dan! 3 Canadian  sweep!!! — Sandra Oh (@IamSandraOh) September 21, 2020

"Dan Levy - a true Canadian, just apologized for winning!! Lol!!" she later added.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also shared his gratitude for the joy and love Schitt's Creek has brought Canadians as well as audiences around the world.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of @SchittsCreek for their historic Emmy's sweep tonight - and for bringing such joy and humour to all our lives these past six years. And to all Canadians who were nominated this year, we’re so proud of your great work too. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 21, 2020

Toronto Mayor John Tory revealed the Toronto sign would be lit up in gold to celebrate all the show's Emmy wins!

The Toronto Sign will be lit up in gold tonight to celebrate @SchittsCreek and the show's sweep at the #Emmys! Congratulations again to the cast and crew of #SchittsCreek for showing the strength of our local screen industry! pic.twitter.com/yEBxMPFgm8 — John Tory (@JohnTory) September 21, 2020

It wasn't just Canucks who paid tribute to the incredible sweep of the comedy show. Other A-listers from around the world joined the virtual celebration.

"Congrats @danjlevy!!! You'll always be my David Rose xoxo," Mariah Carey wrote, with several star-eyed emojis and kissing smiley.

Congrats @danjlevy!!! 朗朗朗 You'll always be my David Rose  xoxo — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 21, 2020

Dan replied, "Love you," while Sarah Levy replied to both of them, "Dead!"

"I couldn’t be more excited so see all the #SchittsCreek love tonight. A MASTERPIECE," penned former Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon.

I couldn’t be more excited so see all the #SchittsCreek love tonight. A MASTERPIECE 殺 — Adam Rippon (@AdamRippon) September 21, 2020

Bette Midler was also thrilled. The legend tweeted, "FABULOUS!! #SCHITTSCREEK DESERVES IT ALL AND MORE! CONGRATULATIONS TO THE FUNNIEST ENSEMBLE ON TV...!!"

FABULOUS!! #SCHITTSCREEK DESERVES IT ALL AND MORE! CONGRATULATIONS TO THE FUNNIEST ENSEMBLE ON TV...!! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 21, 2020

Paula Abdul celebrated the show's accolades and Annie's win for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

"Congratulations #SchittsCreek for winning BEST COMEDY SERIES," the singer/dance/judge said. "I love this show so much and am so happy for all of your successes!!! And yay @annefrances for your #Emmys win as well Xo"

Congratulations #SchittsCreek for winning BEST COMEDY SERIES ‼️拾 I love this show so much and am so happy for all of your successes!!! And yay @annefrances for your #Emmys win as well ‼️❤️ XoP — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) September 21, 2020

James Corden recognized Schitt's Creek's incredible seven wins. He penned, "It’s impossible not to be overjoyed for @danjlevy and the cast of @SchittsCreek its so richly deserved x."

It’s impossible not to be overjoyed for @danjlevy and the cast of @SchittsCreek its so richly deserved x — James Corden (@JKCorden) September 21, 2020

"Congratulations, take every bit of it in, what an incredible exclamation point ending to your final season," Jennifer Garner wrote on Instagram to Dan.

"Congrats Dan and all of Schitt’s Creek!!!" Lisa Kudrow commented.

Actress Amy Sedaris said, "So happy for you and your show and cast!! Well deserved."

In total, Schitt's Creek won seven awards during the broadcast. The show picked up Outstanding Director in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series. Four of the stars also received awards. Eugene won the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series prize. Catherine scooped up the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series award. Dan earned the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award and Annie was recognized for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Many congratulations to the cast and crew of Schitt's Creek!



