Dan Levy on the possibility of a 'Schitt's Creek' movie: 'I would love to work with these beautiful people again'

No one can get enough of the Rose family, and that was evident at the 2020 Emmy Awards on Sept. 20, where Schitt's Creek swept all the comedy category awards, winning a total of seven Emmys!

With such praise from fans and critics, many are wondering if this is really the end of the Canadian series. Dan Levy mused about the possibility of a Schitt's Creek film.

Yes, please!

The Schitt's Creek cast and crew spoke with the press for a Q&A following their Emmy's wins from their Toronto venue.

After the question was asked about a potential Schitt's Creek movie, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, Noah Reid, Andrew Cividino and Karen Robinson hilariously all turned expectantly to hear Dan's answer.

"To be honest, a lot of people have been asking me that. And it has mostly been Annie," the actor/writer/producer quipped, to the laughs of his co-stars.

Dan worked through a mix of emotions when speaking about a potential film. The Canadian star liked the way the television series ended, but at the same time he was excited about the potential to work with his colleagues again.

"This is the best way we could have ever ended the show," the 37-year-old began.

"If there is an idea that pops into my head, and worthy of these wonderful people, it has to be really freaking good at this point because this is a nice way to say goodbye," he said, while looking at his fellow cast members.

"Fingers crossed we get a nice idea popping into our heads soon."

Director Andrew piped up that Annie had already "pitched five or six so far." The actress elaborated "it was about a girl..."

"But, I would love to work with these beautiful people again," Dan continued. "This has been the most incredible experience."

He then passed the mic to Karen. She expressed her gratitude and joy at seeing everyone win and the love in the room.

"I hope there's a movie," she ended. "I need the job."

