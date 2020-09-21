Ramy Youssef's hilarious Emmys video shows what happens when you 'lose' the award By Zach Harper

The 2020 Emmy Awards were a first for television in many ways due to COVID-19 – and as such, they included many moments we won't soon forget... including hazmat suits!

This year, winners were presented with their trophies by people dropping their prizes off at their homes while wearing quite a lot of protective gear – you can't be too careful during a pandemic!

Ramy Youssef was up for Outstanding Lead Actor for a Comedy Series for his work on his comedy-drama web series Ramy, but he lost out to Eugene Levy, who won for Schitt's Creek. But Ramy proved why he's one of the funniest comedians in the world today with what he tweeted after hearing the news.

He posted a video of a man in a hazmat suit outside his house holding an Emmy and waving goodbye as he walked away with it.

"When you lose the Emmy," he hilariously wrote.

when you lose the emmy pic.twitter.com/ECkbGcoHBA — ramy youssef (@ramy) September 21, 2020

Ramy was the first ever show written by a Muslim-American to be nominated for an award.

The Emmys were a huge night in general for diversity, with more Black performers winning than any other previous year. Zendaya, Regina King, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Tyler Perry were among those who took home awards.

