The 'Schitt's Creek' cast received their Emmy awards from a person in a hazmat 'tuxedo' – like everyone else By Heather Cichowski

The cast of Schitt's Creek were the darlings of the 2020 Emmy Awards on Sept. 20, winning seven awards! Another big hit of the unprecedented awards show were the hazmat "tuxedos" those delivering awards wore to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.

Despite being in Canada, the Schitt's Creek cast received their awards the same way!Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy and the rest of the cast and crew from the beloved Canadian show present at Casa Loma in Toronto got their prizes from Kathleen Ryan from event company Kathleen Ryan Productions, who was wearing one of the suits, according to Toronto Life.



Kathleen had a pretty busy night because she handed the cast awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Director in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

Those weren't Schitt's Creek's only awards of the night, either! Four of the cast members received acting awards. Eugene won the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series prize, Catherine earned the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series award, Dan won the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series prize and Annie got the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award.

"The academy didn’t give any clues in advance. When the categories were announced, I would be waiting off to the side and ready to go," Kathleen revealed, adding that some people at the tables thought she might have known the top secret results.

But that wasn't the case, nor was it the case for any winners in other locations. There were hazmat presenters on standby for all of the nominees in the Emmys' main categories and they found out who won the same time as the stars and viewers.

"[The suit] was very, very, very hot," Kathleen added. "Dan Levy actually pointed out that I had created makeshift windshield wipers by rubbing the top and bottom parts of the face covering against each other."

The hazmat tuxedos were one of the many ways the 2020 Emmy Awards were affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Last-minute changes to Ontario's COVID-19 rules meant the Schitt's Creek cast had to dramatically reduce the number of people they were celebrating with because of the spike in cases and tightened restrictions on gatherings.

In interviews, Dan had originally talked about the possibility of having a backyard party at his parents' house – to the surprise of Eugene! But the party ended up at Casa Loma and followed every COVID-19 rule.

"Originally, we had all our nominees and plus ones and that was like 38 people — because up until two days ago in the province of Ontario, you could have 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors," Eugene told PeopleTV.

The cast and crew were still able to celebrate in many different ways. There was an outpouring of love and support for all of them on social media from fellow Canadians and stars, as well as people from around the world.

Congratulations, Schitt's Creek!

