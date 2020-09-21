Goodbye, 2020! Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington ring in 2021 at the Emmy Awards By Zach Harper

Happy New Year! If you celebrated Rosh Hashanah this weekend, you may have had some dinner table conversations about how you really want 2021 to finish while you and your loved ones were ringing in 5780. Well, we'd like to let you know 2020 has ended! Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington decided they'd had quite enough of this year, thank you, and it was time to ring in 2021!

The stars of Little Fires Everywhere were pictured in Reese's backyard wearing 2021 glasses and busting out the champagne during the Emmy Awards, which took host Jimmy Kimmel by surprise at first.

"We're having a New Year's Eve party," Kerry explained.

"'Cause we're ready for this year to be over," Reese said.

Who isn't, right?!

"You can do that? You can just end the year?" Jimmy incredulously replied.

"Yeah, of course. I mean, we're Emmy-nominated television producers," Reese said.

"But it's not even midnight," Jimmy retorted. Too late! The countdown had begun.

Reese, can we send you and Kerry a list of things we'd like you to do since you're Emmy-nominated producers? It's pretty long, but we're confident you can get it done.

Another funny moment happened when both stars looked at each other and said "I wish I could kiss you" and Jimmy said he wished he could kiss them as well.

"No, we don't want that. Thank you!" Kerry replied.

Kerry and Reese were both nominated this year for their work on Little Fires Everywhere. Kerry was up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie and both she and Reese were nominated for Outstanding Limited Series for their work as producers on the show. Congrats to them both on their nominations!

