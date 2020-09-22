Sandra Oh's subtle Black Lives Matter tribute at the Emmys By Heather Cichowski

The 2020 Emmy Awards saw all sorts of special fashion, despite there being no red carpet due to the coronavirus pandemic. Celebrities used the unique circumstances and "come as you are, but make an effort" dress code to channel their creativity and to bring attention to important causes with their style choices.

Sandra Oh used her 2020 Emmys outfit to highlight the Black Lives Matter movement. The star, who was nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for Killing Eve, worked with KORELIMITED and her stylist, Elizabeth Saltzman, on the bespoke look. It subtly drew attention to the equality movement while paying tribute to her Korean heritage.

A friend of hers made her aware of KORELIMITED, a Los Angeles-based streetwear brand from designer Matthew Kim that celebrates Korean culture and had already produced a line of Black Lives Matter T-shirts. Sandra, who watched the Emmys from L.A., collaborated with the brand on a bespoke bomber jacket.

The special piece from KORELIMITED featured many carefully considered details that fused traditional and modern fashion while honouring the Black Lives Matter movement.

Sandra told British Vogue the particular regal shade of purple was chosen because it was a very Korean colour. KORELIMITED revealed on Instagram the bomber shape was inspired by a hanbok, a traditional Korean garment often made in bright colours and worn for more formal occasions.

The neckline, sleeves and reversible lining drew further inspiration from Korean garments. The jacket was lined in a hunminjeongeum print, the original form of the Korean alphabet associated with King Sejong the Great.

Sandra's jacket also featured the message "Black lives are precious," written in Korean script. The slight change is because "the literal translation of Black Lives Matter is impossible in Korean," she said.

Fans who are inspired by the lovely message of Sandra's jacket can also get their own. KORELIMITED is selling the reversible bombers now exclusively on its website. The bomber jackets are available in two styles: a cropped lavender version with a silver reverse (US$375) and a black style with a unisex fit and silver reverse (US$375).

Purchasing the jackets will also help benefit the Black community because a part of the proceeds from the sale will go towards Campaign Zero (which is focused on ending police brutality) and Black Girls Code, a nonprofit organization hand-selected by Sandra.

