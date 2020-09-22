Dwayne Johnson tore his front gate off with his bare hands – and Ryan Reynolds had the best response
By Zach Harper
If you were a child in the '90s, chances are you learned early on that you didn't mess with The Rock. The man whose real name is Dwayne Johnson taught his front gate that lesson when he got into a wrestling match with it on Sept. 19.
Taking to Instagram, the 48-year-old shared a photo of the gate torn off. It apparently did not get the memo that he needed to go to work. After trying to solve the problem using technology, Dwayne decided his hands and sheer, superhuman strength were the best ways to get it open.
Not my finest hour 臘♂️, but a man’s gotta go to work. We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open. I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out - but this time it wouldn’t. Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on site, but I didn’t have 45min to wait. By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day. So I did what I had to do. I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Tore it out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass. My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later — and they were apparently, “in disbelief and equally scared” 藍 Not my finest hour, but I had to go to work. And I think I’m ready to be #blackadam #ripgates
"We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open," he wrote. "I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when the power goes out – but this time it wouldn't."
At that point, most people would call for technical support – which Dwayne said he did. But after being told he'd be waiting at least 45 minutes – and knowing he had people on set who needed him to show up on time – he decided to literally take matters into his own hands.
Finally, The Rock had opened the gate! We kind of hope he tossed it to the side like a flimsy old WWE chair.
"My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later – and they were apparently 'in disbelief and equally scared,'" he hilariously added.
To be fair, we would also react the same way were we to arrive and see the gate like that, and we may also have done that despite being thousands of kilometres away and only seeing this Instagram post.
Ryan Reynolds, who is working on Red Notice with Dwayne, was among those to comment on the post. In typical witty style, he quipped: "The gate opened the OTHER way."
Please never change, Ryan.
Well here’s the destruction 臘♂️ I left behind after pulling my gates off myself and going to work. This footage was taken from my security after I had already left and he arrived on the scene. The second video is of our technicians and welders carrying one of the gates and placing it gently in the grass. As you guys know from my last post, there was a power outage at my house, causing my gates to not open. Sure as hell wasn’t my best hour, but there were a lot of people waiting for me at work so I did what I had to do, hopped in my pick up and went to work. Maybe next time I’ll just hop the gates and call an Uber. Actually, no I won’t. There’s no fun in that Jokes aside, THANK YOU to the techs and welders who mobilized very quickly in the morning to come over and take care of the destruction. Thank you, gentlemen. Just one of those days where I wasn’t in the mood. We’ve all been there. 弄 #ripgates
Dwayne also posted a video of "the destruction I left behind" after arriving back home later, along with another clip of two repairmen carrying the gate away. At this point you should be noting that The Rock has the strength of *at least* two people.
We're hoping the new gate opens properly after the next storm!
