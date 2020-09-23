Canada's Roberta Battaglia, 11, wows judges on 'America's Got Talent' By Heather Cichowski

Canada's Roberta Battaglia continues to amaze the America's Got Talent judges! The 11-year-old already earned the prized Golden Buzzer earlier in the season, and she continued her success during the show's finals with a cover from another Canadian, Alessia Cara.

Roberta sang "Scars to Your Beautiful" and the Torontonian left America's Got Talent judges Heidi Klum, fellow Canadian Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara singing her praises. The judges gave her a standing ovation!

"You keep surprising me every time you're on stage, more and more," Sofia remarked.

"You have a very special place in my heart. You're perfect," the former Modern Family actress added.

Heidi echoed Sofia's praise, saying Roberta was "born to sing" and this is just the start of something very special.

"We've watched you just blossom, for the world to see, and I am so proud of you," said Howie. "You are the one to beat tonight. I really believe that."

The comedian also gave a shoutout to Canada and Roberta's Canadian song choice.

Roberta first made a major impression on America's Got Talent when she sang Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's duet "Shallow" from A Star Is Born on the June 2 episode. She received a standing ovation from the judges, and then Sofia hit her Golden Buzzer!

The device can only be used by each judge once per season and it automatically puts the contestant through to the next round. That meant Roberta went to the semi-final live shows in Hollywood!

This was Roberta and her fellow performers' last chance to impress the judges before the America's Got Talent finale on Sept. 23. She is competing against nine other performers for the $1-million dollar top prize.

Good luck tonight, Roberta! We're all rooting for you!

