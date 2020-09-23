'Harder than it looks': Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about co-parenting with Chris Martin By Heather Cichowski

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have been candid about their relationship after they famously "consciously uncoupled" after 10 years of marriage in 2014. The two have remained friends and continue to co-parent their children, Apple Martin, 16, and Moses Martin, 14.

In a recent interview with Drew Barrymore, Gwyneth was honest about the difficulties of co-parenting.



"Chris and I committed to putting them first and that's harder than it looks," the Oscar-winner said during the virtual interview on The Drew Barrymore Show. "Because some days, you really don't want to be with the person that you are getting divorced from.

"But if you're committed to having family dinner, then you do it. And you take a deep breath, and you look the person in the eye, and you remember your pact, and you smile, and you hug, and you make a joke, and you just recommit to this new relationship that you are trying to foster."

Gwyneth said divorce or not, the foursome are a family and that will not change.

"You're ending a marriage, but you're still in a family, and that's how it will be forever," the 47-year-old elaborated.

"Some days, it's not as good as it looks," she continued, giggling. "We also have good days and bad days. But I think it's driving towards the same purpose of unity and love and really what's best for them.

"We have this idea that just because we break up we can't love the things about the person anymore that we loved, and that's not true."

Gwyneth and Drew also talk about the optimism behind "consciously uncoupling" and "taking something that's broke and fixing it." The Goop founder revealed that in a way, her relationship with Chris is better now than when they were married.

In previous interviews, Gwyneth has spoken about the commitment she and Chris made to each other and to their family. She even talked about how much she "just adores" Chris's girlfriend, Dakota Johnson.

"I love her," the Iron Man star said in the February 2020 cover story for BAZAAR. "I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her."

