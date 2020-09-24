Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcome a baby girl By Heather Cichowski

And baby makes three! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. The joyful news was confirmed by the new parents on Instagram on Sept. 23.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful," the former One Direction member announced.

Like a lot of new parents, he was overcome with emotion at trying to describe how he was feeling.

"To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task," he said.

"The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x"

New mom Gigi also posted a beautiful black-and-white image of their newborn's hand.

"Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love," she wrote.

Gigi and Zayn had both been very quiet on social media during the pregnancy and COVID-19, after it revealed in April that the couple were expecting a baby.

Gigi later confirmed she was expecting on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in April.

"We're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support," she said at the time.

In July, the model explained her reasons for staying out of the spotlight during an Instagram Live. They related to the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter movement and equality.

But in August, Gigi shared beautiful pics from a maternity photoshoot she had done in June.

"Growin an angel :)," she captioned one of the striking black-and-white images.

Similarly, on July 31 the mom-to-be uploaded a romantic photo of her and Zayn kissing. She captioned it "baby daddy" with a smiling emoji.

Speculation the 25-year-old had given birth surged in mid-September after her father, Mohamed Hadid, shared a heartfelt poem on his Instagram talking about his "little grandchild." The post was later deleted, but the poem was re-posted on Sept. 24 after Zayn and Gigi's birth announcements.

"Welcome to earth Baby Girl Lets paint the town .. and give it a Little Rock N Roll," the little girl's grandpa captioned the post.

Five days ago, Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid, shared a photo of Gigi which showed her full baby bump.

"Waiting patiently for her angel to be born...." she wrote.





Gigi and Zayn have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2015. They split up once in 2018 and again 2019 before they were back together by Valentine's Day this year.

PHOTOS: Celebrity babies born in 2020

Gigi, Zayn and Gigi's younger sister, Bella Hadid, had quarantined at their mom's Pennsylvania farm. The family, as well as many of Gigi's celebrity friends, took to social media to congratulate the couple on the new addition to their family.

Congratulations to the new parents!

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?