'I'm devastated, hurt, sad, mad!' Stars react to the Breonna Taylor grand jury's decision By Zach Harper

Stars including LeBron James, Oprah Winfrey, Tracy Moore and Dan Levy are expressing their dismay and anger after no police officers were charged in connection with Breonna Taylor's death in March. Many are also sending her mother love.

Breonna was a 26-year-old EMT who was shot to death in a police raid on her home on March 13. She was sleeping at the time. Celebrities and activists have been calling for charges for officers in connection with her death.

On Sept. 23, a grand jury indicted one former Louisville Metro Police Department officer with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for allegedly firing bullets into other apartments in neighbours' homes during the raid. None of the three officers involved were charged in connection with the fatal shooting that claimed Breonna's life.

The decision prompted outrage from celebrities on social media.

"I've been lost for words today!" LeBron tweeted. "I'm devastated, hurt, sad, mad! We want Justice for Breonna, yet justice was met for her neighbors apartment walls and not her beautiful life. Was I surprised at the verdict? Absolutely not, but... I was and am still hurt and heavy hearted. I send my love to Breonna's mother, family and friends."

my love to Breonna mother, family and

friends! I’m sorry! I’m sorry! I’m sorry!! 梁梁 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2020

Oprah's immediate thoughts were also for Tamika Palmer, Breonna's mother.

"[Tamika] has to be reminded, again and again, that her 'baby won't be coming through that door,'" Oprah tweeted.

Yes. Her mother’s child. My heart goes out to Tamika Palmer, who has to be reminded, again and again, that her “baby won’t be coming through that door.” #BreonnaTaylorhttps://t.co/HZ2AOGjq8G — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) September 23, 2020

Porsha Williams of Real Housewives fame also sent thoughts to Tamika.

"You deserved so much more #BreonnaTaylor!" she wrote on Instagram as she posted a photo of the late EMT. "I am praying for your mother Tamika and the rest of your family today. As hard as this verdict is for us to digest, I can't imagine how she must feel."

Cityline host Tracy shared a photo of a Breonna Taylor T-shirt and said she was "distraught but not surprised" by the decision.

"If the Breonna Taylor ruling is a statement on the worth of Black women's lives, how is this Black woman supposed to reconcile that?" she wrote. "When the world keeps shouting in big ways and small that Black lives don't matter all you can do is lean on what you know is true. We matter. We always have."

Dan said he was "disgusted. Enraged. Heartbroken," and then encouraged people to donate to the Louisville Community Bail Fund. "Justice should not be a luxury," the Emmy Award winner wrote.

Disgusted. Enraged. Heartbroken. Please contribute if you can. Justice should not be a luxury. #BreonnaTaylorhttps://t.co/SruISxW1Wf — dan levy (@danjlevy) September 23, 2020

"I don't have the words. Breonna Taylor and her family deserve justice," Mandy Moore tweeted.

I don’t have the words. #BreonnaTaylor and her family deserve justice. https://t.co/1Vu1zwetVi — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) September 23, 2020

George Clooney, who grew up in Kentucky, also spoke out against the decision.

"The justice system I was raised to believe in holds people responsible for their actions," he said in a statement. "I'm ashamed of this decision."

On Sept. 20, Uzo Aduba and Regina King both wore Breonna Taylor T-shirts during the Emmy Awards to call for justice in connection with her case as they accepted their trophies. On Sept. 22, Kerry Washington praised both of them for doing so in a conversation with Ellen DeGeneres, who said it was "crazy" there had been no charges in connection with Breonna's death.