Chrissy Teigen hospitalized with 'scary' pregnancy complications By Zach Harper

Chrissy Teigen is recovering after being hospitalized this weekend due to "scary" complications related to excessive bleeding from her placenta.

"We're talking a lot more than your period, girls, but definitely not spotting," the supermodel said in a video posted to her Instagram Story as she updated fans about how she was doing. "A lot of people spot and it's usually fine. But mine was a lot."

This isn't the first time the 34-year-old has had issues with this pregnancy, which will be her third child with husband John Legend. Earlier this month, she revealed she had been put on bed rest because of the bleeding she was having.

I just shared as much as you need to know about what’s goin on, on insta stories - medical Twitter I beg you to please not diagnose me as there are so many factors that make me different from your patients  — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 28, 2020

In her latest update, the star said she found it quite odd to be hospitalized because other than the health issue she was experiencing, she felt "really good" and usually loves being pregnant because it makes her happy.

"It's so, so hard for me to come to terms with [this]," she added.

Thankfully, the little boy – Chrissy accidentally revealed his gender earlier this month in another health update – is doing quite well. The baby "moves a lot," she said in her latest update, and is "so different" from his older siblings, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

"He's... just the strongest little dude, so I can't wait for him," she said.

Chrissy said she's determined to do everything possible to make sure things are kept safe for the baby and is strictly following doctors' orders.

"It's just hard because there's not much you can do," she said. "I'm in that weird in-between time of it being really dangerous to try anything."

She has a good source of support in John, though, who was making her a sandwich right in her hospital room!

We're wishing momma and baby the very best and are sending good thoughts for both of their health!