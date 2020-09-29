Chadwick Boseman gave part of his salary to Sienna Miller so she could have equal pay for '21 Bridges' By Heather Cichowski

Chadwick Boseman passed away at the age of 43 on Aug. 28 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer. His former co-stars, colleagues and loved ones have been sharing their memories and powerful tributes to The Black Panther star. Chadwick's 21 Bridges co-star, Sienna Miller, recently opened up about the late actor's generosity to help her achieve equal pay.

"I didn't know whether or not to tell this story, and I haven't yet. But I am going to tell it because I think it's a testament to who he was," Sienna divulged in the new tribute issue of Empire dedicated to Chadwick.

He served as a producer and star of the 2019 action movie, and took an active role in getting Sienna to be part of the cast.

“He was a fan of my work, which was thrilling, because it was reciprocated from me to him, tenfold," the British-American actress recounted. "So he approached me to do it, he offered me this film, and it was at a time when I really didn't want to work anymore."

Sienna revealed she had been "working non-stop" and was "exhausted." The timing of 21 Bridges was also not the best for her or her daughter, Marlowe, 8, whom she shares with former partner, Tom Sturridge. At the same time, Sienna wanted to work with Chadwick.

"This was a pretty big budget film, and I know that everybody understands about the pay disparity in Hollywood, but I asked for a number that the studio wouldn't get to," she said.

"I said, 'I'll do it if I'm compensated in the right way.' And Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for. He said that that was what I deserved to be paid."

It was a truly special moment for the actress. The 38-year-old called it the "most astounding thing that I've experienced."

Chadwick's kindness, generosity and artistry will continue to be remembered and live on.

